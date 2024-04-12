KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE To Receive 4k UHD Release In May Via Scream Factory!

The truth about clowns is out! In celebration of its 35th Anniversary, Scream Factory has announced the long-awaited 4K UHD debut of the cult horror favorite Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Available for the first time anywhere on 4K UHD on May 14, 2024, the darkly hilarious film will be released as a two-disc set available as a 4K UHD+ Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition 4K UHD+Blu-ray Steelbook.

Both editions will come with a variety of bonus features, including audio commentary with the Chiodo Brothers, featurettes “The Making of Killer Klowns”, “Komposing Klowns”, “Kreating Klowns”, “Visual Effects with Gene Warren” featurette, “Earliest Films of the Chiodo Brothers” featurette, deleted scenes, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com

In Killer Klowns from Outer Space, a spaceship looking like a circus tent lands in a field near a small town, signaling the attack of deviant, red-nosed, balloon-twisting psychos from another world who plan to annihilate mankind by turning people into cotton candy! Luckily, the town’s teen citizenry decides to fight back and teach the cosmic bozos a lesson. But these klowns are no klutzes, turning popcorn, peanuts and caramel corn into playful but deadly weapons of madcap destruction and mayhem!

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Bonus Features:

Disc One (4K UHD)

NEW 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary with the Chiodo Brothers

Disc Two (Blu-ray)

Featurettes “The Making of Killer Klowns”, “Komposing Klowns”, “Kreating Klowns”

Visual Effects with Gene Warren featurette

Deleted Scenes

Bloopers

“Earliest Films of the Chiodo Brothers” featurette

Easter Eggs