MILLER LITE x LUKE COMBS: Trucker Hat Collaboration Could Land You Free Tickets and Beer At Luke’s “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” Tour

To honor Luke Combs’ love of Miller Lite and the kickoff of his tour in the brand’s hometown of Milwaukee, WI, the two are whipping up something for 21+ aged fans to tip their hats to. Introducing the Miller Lite x Luke Combs Tour Trucker Hat, the ultimate accessory for achieving Luke Combs’ iconic style.

“I’ve been a loyal Miller Lite fan for years, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with the brand once again to give more of my fans aged 21+ a chance to come to see my show live”, said country singer-songwriter Luke Combs. “Miller Lite’s the official beer partner of my tour, and with the Tour Trucker Hat, they’re helping give more 21+ aged fans the chance to see my show live this year. Don’t miss out on the chance to get a Tour Trucker Hat, because you might just snag a seat at my show at the same time!”

Inspired by Luke’s personal collection of Miller Trucker hats in combination with his latest album artwork, the Tour Trucker Hat brings Luke’s unique style to life with a very Miller Lite twist. Each Tour Trucker will give 21+ aged fans the chance for the ultimate concert experience at one of his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old 2024 summer tour stops, with two tickets to their chosen summer tour stop** and Miller Lite beer money to enjoy during the show.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Luke Combs for years, so we’re honored to partner with him once again to create something special for his 21+ aged fans and Miller Lite fans alike,” said Anne Pando, Director of Marketing for Miller Lite. “Luke is always showing his love for us, so we wanted to match Luke’s passion for our beer by bringing some of the Miller Time magic to his tour. We’re thrilled to launch the Tour Trucker Hat and the opportunity for his 21+ aged fans to enjoy the Miller Time magic during one of his shows.”

The Miller Lite x Luke Combs Tour Trucker will be available following the tour kick-off in Milwaukee at shop.millerlite.com with daily drops April 17 through April 20 for $19.99, the approximate cost of Miller Lite 24-pack, while supplies last. In addition to a tour stop show of their choice, one lucky 21+ aged winner and their 21+ plus one will also win tickets to Luke Combs Bootlegger Bonfire Weekend, in Miramar Beach, Florida on October 10-12, 2024, with travel and accommodation expenses included.

The weekend will include two concerts from Luke himself, one with deep cuts only, nothing he typically plays at concerts, and a few other special surprises, planned by Luke himself. All eligible fans aged 21+ have a chance to win Luke Combs Summer Tour tickets and attendance to Luke Combs Bootlegger Bonfire by visiting www.millerlite.com/LukeCombsHatCollab. For more updates on Miller Lite and Luke Combs’ partnership, fans aged 21+ should follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

*Beer money awarded as a $100 reward.

**Concert tour dates for prizing include Phoenix, AZ (6/1), Salt Lake City, UT (6/7,6/8), Los Angeles, CA (6/14, 6/15), East Rutherford, NJ (7/19, 7/20), Washington, DC (7/26, 7/27), Cincinnati, OH (8/2, 8/3), Houston, TX (8/9, 8/10).

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Sweepstakes begins on 4/17/24 at 8:00 AM CT and ends on 5/14/24 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C), 21+. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, free method of entry, odds, prize details & restrictions. Transportation and lodging not included in Luke Combs ticket prizes. Void where prohibited.