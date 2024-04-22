IMAGINE DRAGONS To Release ‘LOOM’ Album On June 28th — North American Tour Announced!

Entering a fearlessly bold era, Imagine Dragons will unveil their anxiously awaited sixth full-length album, LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), on June 28, 2024. — Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.

In tandem with the record, the band will embark on their biggest North American headline tour to date. Descending upon legendary venues across the country, it kicks off on July 30, 2024 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22, 2024 at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on April 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on April 26 at 10AM local time at https://imaginedragons.lnk.to/loomtour.

VIP: Several VIP experiences will be available. Select packages include a signed guitar played by a member of Imagine Dragons on stage that night, a backstage tour, on-stage photo, and more! All VIP packages include early entry, digital activities, and exclusive merchandise. Learn more at ImagineDragonsVIP.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Imagine Dragons tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning April 23 at 10AM local time until Thursday, April 25 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Imagine Dragons’ sixth studio album LOOM represents the pinnacle of their artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they’ve ever made. LOOM, produced entirely by Imagine Dragons and their longtime collaborators Mattman and Robin, finds the perfect balance between the classic sounds that have made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio. Featuring 9 brand new tracks including hit single “Eyes Closed”, LOOM signifies new beginnings on the horizon – the excitement for a new day, moments yet to come.

Last year, the members of Imagine Dragons found themselves with a rare and well-deserved break from the road—perhaps their longest in many years. So, they made the most of it by devoting that time to family and friends. Catalyzed by this respite with a refreshed perspective, the band rallied together in the studio and mined the same well of inspiration that fed their most beloved material. The musicians reflected on the past in order to catapult into a future where stylistic boundaries have disappeared entirely and anything is possible creatively. This journey has brought them to their most dynamic and definitive body of work to date, LOOM.

To herald LOOM, the band recently shared their soaring new anthem entitled “Eyes Closed.”Check out the video HERE. The track illuminates their penchant for boundary-breaking. Stretching the limits of the soundscape almost to the breaking point, they harness a burst of energy with a rafter-reaching refrain primed to soar on the upcoming summer tour.

It’s the year of the Dragons…

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates:

July 30, 2024 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, 2024 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 8, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14, 2024 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 22, 2024 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 23, 2024 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26, 2024 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2024 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6, 2024 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8, 2024 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

September 28, 2024 – Seattle, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9, 2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17, 2024 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2024 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl