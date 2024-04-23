Everclear 2024 _credit - Brian Cox_
EVERCLEAR Announces Fall Headlining Tour Celebrating 25 Years of “Songs From An American Movie”

Written by

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has announced a fall headlining tour featuring special guests Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack.

The 30+ date outing launches September 13th in San Francisco and will stop all over the U.S. including Portland, Sacramento, Los Angeles (September 19th at The Regent Theater), Denver, Virginia Beach, Knoxville, Richmond, Long Island (October 6th at The Paramount in Huntington), Boston, Asbury Park, Baltimore, Cleveland, Green Bay, Minneapolis, Birmingham, and many more before wrapping November 2nd in Porterville, California. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

VIP pre-sale will be available today (April 23rd) at 12 pm local time with the Spotify presale commencing Wednesday, April 24th at 10 am local time and local presales beginning Thursday, April 25th at 10 am local time. The public on-sale starts Friday, April 26th at 10 am local. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets.

The setlist for the fall tour will feature all the hits from throughout the band’s extraordinary three decades-long catalog, spotlighting tracks off their album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which Everclear will release on vinyl later this year for the first time ever via Intervention Records. More details coming soon.

“We’re super excited to be hitting the road with both Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack,” shares Alexakis.  “This will be a great time to celebrate our album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which was created 25 years ago. A lot of these songs we haven’t played in a while or, in some cases, we’ve never played live before. We’ll of course be playing the hits and fan favorites too. It’s going to be a fun show for both old school and new fans alike.”

In 2023, Everclear released Live at The Whisky a Go Go showcasing the band’s acclaimed and energetic live performance. The 17-track collection, available digitally, on CD, and 2-LP Coke bottle green vinyl via Sunset Blvd Records, features the live recording of the Los Angeles show on Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour as well as two bonus studio tracks: Sing Away,a powerful single addressing teen suicide, and their 2022 politically-charged single Year Of The Tiger.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band’s 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure. In 2019, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. To celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noiseas a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s lengthy career,Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and he released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019. PRESS HERE to watch a special commemorative anniversary video, “Everclear – 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective,” hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield.

Everclear is: Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums).

EVERCLEAR 2024 TOUR DATES: New dates in bold

Friday, May 3                                Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Saturday, May 4                           Ocean City, MD @ OC Springfest

Thursday, May 23                        Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Friday, May 24                             Corning, NY @ Rock the Park at GlassFest 2024

Sunday, May 26                           Rockville, MD @ Hometown Holidays

Saturday, June 1                          St. Louis, MS @ Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

Friday, June 7                              Peoria, IL @ Park-A-Palooza

Saturday, June 8                         Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Friday, June 21                            Warsaw, IN @ Warsaw Community Summer Concert Series

Saturday, June 22                       Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Friday, July 19                              Vernon Hills, IL @ Vernon Hills Days

Saturday, July 20                        Arnolds Park, IA @ Preservation Plaza

Thursday, July 25                        Springfield, MO @ Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Friday, July 26                             Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino – Star Pavilion

Friday, August 2                          London, KY @ Summer Concert Series

Thursday, August 8                    Haddon Heights, NJ @ Sundown Music Series

Friday, August 9                          Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 10                   Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey’s

Friday, August 16                        Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer

Friday, August 23                        LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 24                   Franklin, KY @ Summer Vibes Music Festival

Thursday, September 12            McHenry, IL @ Rise Up Music Festival*

 

Fall Headlining Tour w/ Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack supporting:

Friday, September 13            San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, September 15          Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tuesday, September 17         Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing

Wednesday, September 18  Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Thursday, September 19      Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Friday, September 20           Reno, NV @ J Resort

Saturday, September 21       Henderson, NV @ Dollar Loan Center

Sunday, September 22          Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 24        Emporia, KS @ Emporia Granada Theatre

Wednesday, September 25  The Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina

Friday, September 27            Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

Saturday, September 28       Virginia Beach, VA @ Neptune Festival (free show)

Sunday, September 29           Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

Wednesday, October 2           Greenville, SC @ The Foundry at Judson Mill

Thursday, October 3               Knoxville, TN @ The Back Alley at Creekside

Saturday, October 5                Richmond, VA @ The National

Sunday, October 6                   Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Tuesday, October 8                 Boston, MA @ Royale

Wednesday, October 9           Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

Friday, October 11                    Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Saturday, October 12              Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live

Sunday, October 13                 Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

Wednesday, October 16        Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Thursday, October 17             Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Friday, October 18                   East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Saturday, October 19              Jefferson City, MO @ CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, October 20                 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thursday, October 24             Birmingham, AL @ Soundstage at WORKPLAY

Friday, October 25                   Dothan, AL @ The Plant

Sunday, October 27                  Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Saturday, November 2            Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino

 

January 31-February 5, 2025    Tampa, FL @ The 90s Cruise

 

* indicates Everclear only