SIMPLY SPIKED LEMONADE Offers Fans A Shot To Win The Ultimate Basketball Championship Experience!

2024 is about to heat up and Simply Spiked Limeade is taking fans on a juicy new ride – the chance to win the ultimate basketball championship experience. Simply Spiked Limeade is searching for one lucky fan (and a +1) to bring to a basketball championship game – yes, one of the BIG ones! – in early June. But that’s not all – you’ll ride to the game in the Simply Spiked Lime-O, a private lime-green limo that’ll help you own the limelight.

To see some of the juiciest moments in basketball up close and personal, enter at drinksimplyspiked.com/limeos now through 5/1.

For more details, check out this video from comedian and actor Ron Funches.