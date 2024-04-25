REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Revealed For April 26th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election. This week’s panel discussion includes Scott Galloway, Professor of Marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business, host of the podcast “The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway,” co-host of the podcast “Pivot,” and author of the new book “The Algebra of Wealth: A Simple Formula for Financial Security”; and Don Lemon, award-winning journalist, founder of Lemon Media Network (LMN), and host of the podcast “The Don Lemon Show.”

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

