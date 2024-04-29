WILLIAM SHATNER Unveils New Single & Lyric Video From His First Ever Children’s Album!

One of the greatest storytellers of his generation, a scion of the stage, master of the musical performance and fearless artistic innovator is facing his toughest audience yet – kids! William Shatner, beloved Star Trek actor and real-life space traveler, proudly presents his newest musical project, an ingenious, infectious and thoroughly entertaining album, Where Will The Animals Sleep? – Songs For Kids And Other Living Things!

This 13-song project unites the talents of Shatner with longtime guitarist for They Might Be Giants, Dan Miller, and award-winning YA novelist Robert Sharenow, who together create a menagerie of characters drawn from the animal kingdom who sing and dance and share their stories on this whimsical and educational release. Mr. Shatner declares, “This is a children’s album but I think children of all ages will be intrigued and entranced at the songs that are on this album!”

So come along on a wondrous journey through the natural world with William Shatner as your guide and narrator through the sticky sweet adventures of the honey bee, to the majesty of bird migrations, to the hidden world of the Coral Sea, and the secret communication between mushrooms and trees. For a preview of what’s to come, check out the album’s first single “Elephants And Termites,” a hilarious and captivating look at the unique symbiotic relationship between the large, itchy elephants and the tiny termites whose nests provide the perfect scratching post. The song, as well as the album, is sure to inspire and cultivate a love for creatures of all kinds, shape and size!

The single is being released in conjunction with a lyric video that brings the album’s artwork to cartoonish life!

Stream/download the single: https://orcd.co/williamshatner_elephantsandtermites

Order the CD/VINYL: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=william+shatner+where+will+the+animals+sleep&post_type=product

Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/williamshatner_wherewilltheanimalssleep

‘Where Will The Animals Sleep? – Songs For Kids And Other Living Things’ Track List:

1. Elephants And Termites

2. Oh My Honeyguide

3. 7000 Miles On A Non-Stop Flight

4. Barnacle Bill The Sailor

5. Chomp, Chomp, Chomp

6. Mushrooms Talk To Trees

7. Where Would The Animals Sleep?

8. Aphids And Ants

9. I’m A Coral See In The Coral Sea

10. The Rhino’s Guard

11. Why Do We Bug You

12. Secret Agent Whale

13. Birdsong Symphony