PHANTOMS (Collector’s Edition) Lands On 4K UHD + Blu-Ray July 16th Via Scream Factory!

This time, terror comes from below … as well as a new Phantoms [Collector’s Edition] 4K UHD + Blu-Ray combo set arriving on July 16 from Scream Factory. The chilling release will entertain fans with a brand new 4K scan from the original camera negative approved by Director Joe Chapelle and presented in Dolby Vision, and bonus features including new interviews with the filmmakers.

Fans looking to get their hands on Phantoms [Collector’s Edition] can now pre-order their copy from ShoutFactory.com !Those ordering from the Shout! store will receive an exclusive 18’ x 24” rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.

In the small village of Snowfield, Colorado, something evil has been awakened from its centuries-long slumber … something with the power to wipe out humanity as we know it. The unsuspecting Dr. Jennifer Pailey (Joanna Going, Kingdom) brings her sister Lisa (Rose McGowan, Scream) to Snowfield, only to find the town empty but for a few survivors. As the tension and terror mount, only the few who have been left behind — the Pailey sisters, a noted journalist (Peter O’Toole, Lawrence Of Arabia), the town sheriff (Ben Affleck, Gone Girl), and his deputy (Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan) — stand between the mysterious entity that lurks beneath Snowfield and the rest of mankind … if they can survive.

Based on the book by suspense master Dean Koontz (who also wrote the screenplay), Phantoms is a slickly pulse-pounding sci-fi/horror thrill ride!

SPECIAL FEATURES

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Joe Chappelle

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Joe Chappelle

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

NEW “Terror From Below: Making Phantoms” – An Interview With Producer Joel Soisson

NEW “Chaos In The Flesh: Filming Phantoms” – An Interview With Director Of Photography Richard Clabaugh

Trailer

TV Spot