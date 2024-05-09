‘Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series’ To Debut On DVD for the First Time Ever In June!

The Emmy Award-winning American animated TV series that was created by Genndy Tartakovsky and produced by Cartoon Network Studios is back from the lab! For the first time ever on DVD, all 78 episodes from the classic cartoon series plus the special Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip, are brought together in one set. Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series will be available for purchase online and in-store at major retailers beginning June 25, 2024.

Dexter’s Laboratory is also available now to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

The unforgettable series that ran from 1996-2003 on Cartoon Network, won many awards, and spawned children’s books, comic books, music albums, toys, video games, and a movie.

Official Synopsis: Dexter’s Laboratory is about half-Einstein, half-third grader, Dexter. This boy genius creates the most amazing inventions in the top secret and highly advanced laboratory attached to his room. But his genius can’t stop his space-brained sister Dee Dee from messing up and his work and pushing his buttons. Or his annoying rival Mandark from constantly trying to one-up him. Can Dexter use his intelligence to solve his problems? Time to fight fire with…SCIENCE!

Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series on DVD includes all 78 episodes from the beloved series plus the special Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip.

The voice cast for the iconic series includes Christine Cavanaugh, Kath Soucie, Jeff Bennett, Kat Cressida, and Candi Milo.