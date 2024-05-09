KITTIE To Release Long-Awaited ‘FIRE’ Album In June Via Sumerian Records

The original Queens of Metal, KITTIE have officially announced their highly-anticipated and long-awaited new studio album, ‘Fire.’ The upcoming release is the band’s first full-length in over 13 years and is set for release on Friday, June 21st via Sumerian Records.

Heralding the exciting news is the release of brand new single “Vultures” and its accompanying music video featuring live footage of the band’s main stage performance at this year’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27th. Pre-orders for the album are available now HERE. Stream “Vultures” HERE and watch the music video HERE or by clicking the image below.

Speaking on today’s album announcement and their latest single, Kittie vocalist/guitarist, Morgan Lander shares:

“10 years ago, if someone would have told us that we would be releasing new Kittie music in 2024, we’d have dismissed them right away. It feels like something deeper than fate that’s brought us together again, allowing us to create something fearless and magical for you. We’ve worked incredibly hard over the past year, and surrounded ourselves with the ultimate dream team to make this album a reality. We cannot wait for you to lose yourselves in the passion and strength of ‘Fire’.”

“Vultures is a bold musical declaration, signalling our new beginnings as a band. Vultures is a warning to those with hidden agendas, who thrive on deception. It’s a proclamation of breaking free of the chains of exploitation and a reckoning for those who pick at the bones of those who suffer in silence.”

The new album, ‘Fire’, is available to pre-order now with a variety of merch bundles including exclusive vinyl colorways, t-shirts, a cassette tape, a sticker pack, guitar pick pack, laminate and two metal lunch box designs. Available bundles are as follows (each comes with a digital download of the album):

Fire CD Pack – T-Shirt & CD

Fire Vinyl Pack – T-Shirt & Vinyl

Fire Collector’s Pack – T-Shirt, Lunchbox, CD, Cassette, Sticker Pack, Laminate

Fire Ultimate Pack – T-Shirt, Lunchbox, Cassette, Guitar Pick Pack, Laminate, Sticker Pack, Vinyl.

Pre-orders are available now from SumerianMerch.com

‘Fire’ Track Listing

Fire I Still Wear This Crown Falter Vultures We Are Shadows Wound One Foot In The Grave Are You Entertained Grime Eyes Wide Open

KITTIE FIRE 2024

EXCLUSIVE HEADLINE SHOWS

July 12th – Toronto, ON – History w/ Vile Creature

July 19th – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square w/ Unearth, Within The Ruins and Stabbing

August 2nd – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade w/ Upon A Burning Body

August 4th – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory w/ Upon A Burning Body

August 23rd – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall w/ VCTMS and Conquer Divide

UPCOMING FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES

May 10th – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 18th – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

July 6th – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’Été de Québec

August 24th – Jackson, MI – Havoc Festival