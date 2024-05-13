Comedian MARK NORMAND Debuts “Page to Stage” Documentary Exclusively on PunchUp Live!

Mark Normand , the joke slinging New York comedian hailed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best up and coming comic,” is releasing the first episode of his documentary series, Page to Stage, May 13 exclusively on PunchUp Live , the new and innovative platform for comics and comedy fans alike.

Page to Stage shows the enigmatic process of the creation of a joke revealed by one of the best joke writers in New York City; Captain Zing himself Mr. Mark Normand.

The documentary follows Normand as he takes an inkling of a premise that came to him in the bathroom of a fast-food chain to 5 different stages in NYC that very night. Over the course of six months Normand relentlessly sculpts his joke failure after failure, throughout Europe and the midwest, until it is finally ready for the big time: a sold out show at Carnegie Hall.

This behind-the-scenes documentary provides audiences with a rare insider’s perspective on how a joke evolves from its inception to its final form, shedding light on the often unseen journey that lies behind every punchline.

Normand’s decision to release Page to Stage exclusively on PunchUp Live speaks volumes to the platform’s growing influence and commitment to empowering comedians. No more network gatekeeping. No more notes from execs, and no more comedy by committee. This is Mark speaking directly to his fans!

In spite of Normand’s massive successes in the past on larger platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Comedy Central, the comedian is choosing PunchUp Live in response to changing algorithms and withheld data that have a direct effect on ticket sales as a touring comedian. “With traditional platforms, you don’t own your audience, you rent them from social media companies and streamers who hold all the data” says Danny Frenkel, CEO and co-founder of PunchUp Live, “We’re thrilled to be the exclusive home for ‘Page to Stage’ and let Mark own his art and his audience.” PunchUp Live is all about giving comedians the freedom to showcase their craft on their own terms. No censors.

Page to Stage premiers exclusively on PunchUp.Live on May 13, offering comedy fans a front-row seat to Mark Normand’s creative process.

For the latest news and tour dates for Mark Normand, visit his official website at www.marknormandcomedy.com.

About Mark Normand

Mark Normand is one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Following his self-released special, “Out To Lunch” which amassed over 10 million views on Youtube, he released his latest hour “Soup to Nuts” on Netflix. An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had a one-hour and a half hour Comedy Central special and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and one appearance on both “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Mark can also be heard on his multiple appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” or on his own podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk”.

About PunchUp.Live

PunchUp.live is an innovative platform founded by former Meta executive Danny Frenkel and Alex Dajani. Revolutionizing the comedy industry, PunchUp connects comedians with their fans, enabling independent career navigation with minimal censorship while offering comprehensive analytics and show-finding features. Visit PunchUp.live for more information.