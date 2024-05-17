‘Young Sheldon: The Complete Series’ To Receive DVD Release In September!

Following an epic two-episode series finale on CBS, fans can now relive the critically acclaimed #1 comedy series with

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series. This comprehensive box set includes all seven seasons along with a brand-new special feature, set to release on DVD this fall. And for fans eager to round out their collection, Young Sheldon: The Complete Seventh Season will also be coming to DVD. Both titles will be available for purchase online and in-store at major retailers beginning September 24.

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series and Young Sheldon: The Complete Seventh Season are also available now to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and more.

SPECIAL FEATURE INCLUDES:

SHELDON’S SECRET ORIGINS AND EASTER EGGS: The cast and producers of Young Sheldon look back on the series’ journey. They share some favorite Easter eggs and Cooper family origins hidden along the way.

About the show: From creators and executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon centers on Sheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted, and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric, and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy takes viewers through his childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward, and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

The series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Nick Bakay serve as executive producers. Young Sheldon is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Young Sheldon has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after The Big Bang Theory completed its run. Young Sheldon returned for its seventh and final season on Feb. 15 and remains television’s #1 comedy.