JASON UN1V3RSE Set To Breathe New Life Into Iconic ‘Friday The 13th’ Franchise!

Horror, Inc., the original owners of the Friday the 13th film franchise, have officially announced the launch of Jason Universe to usher in a new era of expansion in the Friday the 13th saga. Fans can look forward to new entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more featuring the iconic hockey-mask-wearing villain.

“For decades, Jason shocked and thrilled audiences who kept coming back for more. We’re excited to work with Victor Miller and Marc Toberoff on new projects we’ll announce in the coming months,” said Robert Barsamian, President of Horror, Inc.

The Jason Universe halo will span new activations across a wide range of platforms. More announcements from Horror, Inc. are expected throughout 2024, in addition to the upcoming A24 and Peacock expanded prequel series Crystal Lake.

“We’re focused on honoring the legacy while elevating the fan experience and appealing to today’s horror audiences as we develop new ways to watch, interact and engage with Jason Universe,” said Robbie Barsamian, VP of Horror, Inc.

“With the unique ability to remain at the forefront of pop culture for 44 years, Jason continues to top charts as one of the scariest villains of all time with strong global awareness across multiple generations thanks to billions of TikTok views plus millions and millions of gamers and movie fans. We can’t wait to introduce new Jason Universe activations to these amazing fans,” said Sheri Conn, Global GM of Horror, Inc.

ABOUT HORROR, INC.

Horror, Inc., the original owners of the Friday the 13th film franchise, launched Jason Universe in 2024 to usher in an era of expansion in the Friday the 13th saga and give fans new entertainment, games, experiences and merchandise. Friday the 13th premiered in theaters May 9, 1980, and spawned 11 more sequel, crossover and reboot movies plus a television series, games, comics, collectibles, apparel and more over the next four decades. As Jason became a household name, Friday the 13th grew to be one of the most prolific and successful horror franchises of all time.