JULIAN HATFIELD THREE To Celebrate 30th(ish) Anniversary of Debut Album ‘Become What You Are’ On New U.S. Tour

The Juliana Hatfield Three will hit the road as direct support for Soul Asylum this fall to celebrate the 30th(ish) anniversary of their debut album Become What You Are. The trio will play the album in its entirety along with other songs from their catalog. The coast-to-coast tour begins September 30th at the Boulder Theater and wraps November 1st in Rutland, VT.

The Juliana Hatfield Three – singer/songwriter/guitarist Juliana Hatfield, drummer Todd Philips, and bassist Dean Fisher – released Become What You Are in August 1993 on Mammoth Records. Produced by Scott Litt (R.E.M.), the album found early success with the debut single “My Sister.” Despite the song’s title, Juliana did not have a sister, leading many to speculate about the inspiration for the song. “My Sister” reached #1 on the Billboard “Modern Rock” charts with an accompanying video, directed by Phil Morrison (Junebug), played on MTV.

The album’s third single “Spin The Bottle” (1994) was featured on the soundtrack to the Ben Stiller-directed film Reality Bites starring Winona Ryder, and Ethan Hawke. In the music video, directed by Stiller, a group including Juliana Hatfield, Todd Philips, Dean Fisher, Ethan Hawke, and Tanya Donelly (Belly) play a game of spin the bottle while scenes from the film project behind them. Propelled by the success of the film and soundtrack, “Spin The Bottle” peaked at #39 on the Billboard Top 40 Mainstream charts.

Following a 20 year hiatus, the Juliana Hatfield Three reformed in 2014 and released their critically acclaimed sophomore album Whatever, My Love in 2015 on American Laundromat Records followed by a U.S. tour. Both Stereogum and Consequence named it “one of the most anticipated albums of 2015”.

Juliana Hatfield Three and Soul Asylum confirmed tour dates are as follows:

SEPT 30 / BOULDER, CO @ Boulder Theater

OCT 1 / SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ The Grand at The Complex

OCT 3 / SPOKANE, WA @ Spokane Live

OCT 5 / VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre

OCT 6 / SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theatre

OCT 8 / PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall

OCT 10 / SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Regency Ballroom

OCT 11 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ Regent

OCT 12 / SAN DIEGO, CA @ House of Blues

OCT 13 / TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

OCT 15 / EL PASO, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

OCT 16 / ODESSA, TX @ Ector Theatre

OCT 17 / AUSTIN, TX @ Mohawk

OCT 18 / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre

OCT 20 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ The Truman

OCT 21 / ST. LOUIS, MO @ Delmar Hall

OCT 22 / COLUMBUS, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

OCT 24 / PITTSBURGH, PA @ Mr. Small’s

OCT 25 / HOMER, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

OCT 26 / NORWALK, CT @ District Music Hall

OCT 28 / PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer

OCT 29 / NEW YORK, NY @ Webster Hall

OCT 31 / PORTLAND, ME @ State Theatre

NOV 1 / RUTLAND, VT @ Paramount Theatre

