SEVENDUST To Celebrate 21st Anniversary of ‘Seasons’ Album On New Fall Tour

After wrapping the final leg of the Machine Killer tour with Static-X, metal legends Sevendust are heading back on the road this September to celebrate the 21st Anniversary of their iconic album Seasons.

Seasons is the fourth album from the band’s catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003. The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with “Enemy” and the album closer “Face To Face” is a show staple and fan favorite of Sevendust to this day.

The tour kicks off on September 13thin Hampton Beach, MA and runs through October 8th where it wraps up in Salt Lake City, UT. The tour will make stops in New York City (September 19), the band’s hometown of Atlanta, GA (September 25), Dallas, TX (October 2) and Denver, CO (October 7) to name a few. The tour will feature 10 Years, Return To Dust and Horizon Theory.

Sevendust will also be making stops at the OC Bike Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals as well.

More information on tickets and VIP packages for all dates can be found at: https://sevendust.com.

Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour Dates

Friday, September 13 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino

Saturday, September 14 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino

Sunday, September 15 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Tuesday, September 17 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

Thursday, September 19 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

Friday, September 20 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

Saturday, September 21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sunday, September 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tuesday, September 24 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Wednesday, September 25 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Thursday, September 26 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Wednesday, October 2 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

Thursday, October 3 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

Friday, October 4 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Saturday, October 5 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre

Monday, October 7 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tuesday, October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Previously Announced Tour Dates

Friday, June 21 – Quincy, IL – Gem City Concert Series *

Thursday, July 18 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest 2024 *

Friday, July 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval 2024 *

Saturday, July 20 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival 2024 *

Thursday, September 12 – The Inlet-Ocean City, MD – OC Bike Fest *

Friday, September 27 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *

Thursday, October 10 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *

*Festival Appearance (Tickets Already On Sale)

With 2023/2024 are proving to be landmark years thanks in part to the release of their 14th studio album Truth Killer via Napalm Records, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust – Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose – are continuing to expand their audience 30 years into their career. The band’s single “Everything’ bought them their highest charting single of their career peaking at #6 as well as the highest charting rock single from any artist in Napalm Records history. The video for “Everything” crossed the 1.5 million views threshold and can be seen here. From the introspective opening of “I Might Let The Devil Win” to the classic Sevendust sound of “Fence,” the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. “Truth Killer,” “No Revolution” and “Holy Water” combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcases the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. The band released a claymation video for the live show favorite “Fence” that is reminiscent of some of the band’s most-famous material. Producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer which is available in multiple configurations here: http://lnk.to/Sevendust-TruthKiller.