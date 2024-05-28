ROCKY I-VI Film Collection Comes Out Swingin’ With 4K UHD Release This July!

Relive every punch from one of the most iconic and beloved sports drama franchises with the ROCKY I-VI 4K Collection, newly remastered in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Sylvester Stallone stars in the greatest boxing saga of all time and triumphs as one of the most inspirational characters in cinematic history. Witness every epic, action packed fight and unforgettable moment as Rocky punches his way to the top against impossible odds when the ROCKY I-VI 4K Collection is released on July 16, 2024.

The ROCKY I-VI 4K Collection includes the MGM feature films ROCKY, ROCKY II, ROCKY III, ROCKY IV, ROCKY V and ROCKY BALBOA, along with the ROCKY IV Ultimate Director’s Cut, ROCKY VS. DRAGO and the ROCKY BALBOA Director’s Cut.

The collection contains a Blu-ray disc featuring the hour-long behind the scenes documentary on the making of the extended director’s cut of ROCKY IV, Sylvester Stallone’s commentary on ROCKY BALBOA along with an alternate ending, deleted scenes and four behind the scenes featurettes from the film. The disc also includes a selection of previously released special features.

In addition, ROCKY V and ROCKY BALBOA will be available individually in steelbook packaging.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with each feature film in 4K with HDR, a bonus Blu-ray disc with the documentary and a selection of pre-existing special features, and a Digital version of the feature films.

Ultra HD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

For the complete 4K Ultra HD experience with HDR, a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and a high-speed HDMI (category 2) cable are required.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc featuring the films ROCKY, ROCKY II, ROCKY III, ROCKY IV, ROCKY IV Ultimate Director’s Cut, ROCKY VS. DRAGO, ROCKY, ROCKY BALBOA and the ROCKY BALBOA Director’s Cut will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

ROCKY (1976)

Nominated for 10 Academy Awards®, this 1976 Best Picture Winner inspired a nation. A struggling Philadelphia club fighter (Sylvester Stallone) gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight for love, glory and self-respect. Featuring a legendary musical score and thrilling fight sequences, this rousing crowd-pleaser scores a knockout!

The film is directed by John G. Avilsden from a screenplay and story by Sylvester Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, and Burgess Meredith.

ROCKY received ten Academy Award® nominations and won three, including Best Picture. Best Director and Best Film Editing. In 2006, the Library of Congress selected ROCKY for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

ROCKY II (1979)

After club fighter Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) goes the distance with the world heavyweight champion, boxing fans clamor for a rematch. But Rocky, having sustained massive injuries, announces his retirement. Though he tries to make a new life for himself, Rocky realizes that he can’t escape his true calling. The ring beckons once more, and the “Italian Stallion” must prepare for the fight of his life.

The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone from a screenplay and story by Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, and Burgess Meredith.

ROCKY III (1982)

As Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) fights his way into the hearts of millions, life couldn’t be better. But when Clubber Lang (Mr. T) KOs Rocky in a humiliating defeat, it becomes apparent that the “Italian Stallion” has lost his edge. Considering hanging up his gloves, Rocky receives encouragement from an unlikely ally: his old nemesis, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). With Creed’s help, Rocky strives to regain the “eye of the tiger” before confronting Lang in a grueling rematch!

The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone from a screenplay and story by Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, Burgess Meredith, and Mr. T.

ROCKY IV (1985)

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) holds the world heavyweight boxing championship but faces a new challenger: Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a 6’4″, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union. Rocky prepares for a powerfully charged fight, in which he must defend not only himself but the honor of his country!

Also included is ROCKY IV: Rocky vs. Drago. Stallone masterfully reshapes ROCKY IV in the ultimate director’s cut!

The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone from a screenplay and story by Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, Brigitte Nielsen, and Dolph Lundgren.

ROCKY V (1990)

Upon returning home from his latest triumph, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) learns that his money has been lost and that his fight-related injuries mean retirement. Moving the family back to South Philly, the fighter must resolve the deep-rooted resentment held by his son (Sage Stallone), a bitterness that only grows when Rocky trains Tommy Gunn (Tommy Morrison), a young boxer who soon rises to national prominence. And when Tommy turns against his mentor, Rocky knows he must fight once more!

The film is directed by John G. Avilsden from a screenplay and story by Sylvester Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Sage Stallone, Tommy Morrison, and Burgess Meredith.

ROCKY BALBOA (2006)

When he loses a highly publicized virtual boxing match to ex-champ Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), reigning heavyweight titleholder Mason Dixon (Antonio Tarver) retaliates by challenging the Italian Stallion to a 10-round exhibition bout. To the surprise of his son (Milo Ventimiglia) and friends, Rocky agrees to come out of retirement and face an opponent who’s faster, stronger and thirty years his junior. Rocky takes on Dixon in what will become the greatest fight in boxing history!

Also included is ROCKY BALBOA Director’s Cut, featuring an additional 14 minutes of footage not seen in theaters.

The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone from a screenplay and story by Stallone. The film is produced by Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, and Kevin King and stars Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young, Antonio Traver, A.J. Benza, Geraldine Hughes, Milo Ventimiglia, and Tony Burton.