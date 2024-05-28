BELIEVE! — ‘TED LASSO: THE RICHMOND WAY’ To Hit Blu-ray For The First Time On July 30th!

It’s time to BELIEVE! The heartwarming and critically acclaimed comedy series, Ted Lasso, is making its highly anticipated debut on Blu-ray and DVD, bringing its infectious blend of humor, heart, and hope directly into the homes of fans. Experience the magic of the series all over again, or for the first time, with all 34 episodes from Seasons 1-3 in one special boxset that will include a limited edition, double-sided BELIEVE poster, available while supplies last.

Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way will be available for purchase online and in-store at major retailers on July 30, 2024.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance with Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Since its premiere on Apple TV+ in 2020, Ted Lasso has earned widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Winner of 13 Emmy® Awards, including back-to-back wins in the following categories: Outstanding Comedy Series (2021, 2022), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis (2021, 2022), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein (2021, 2022), along with an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series win for Hannah Waddingham (2021), multiple Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards, the series has broken records, solidifying its place as one of the most beloved and celebrated series of all time.

Synopsis: In a bitter divorce settlement from her billionaire husband Rupert Mannion, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) becomes the new owner of British football club AFC Richmond. She’s assisted by her Director of Football Operations, Higgins (Jeremy Swift), who formerly worked for her husband. Her first order of business is to fire the team’s current manager and replace him with an idealistic all-American football coach Theodore “Ted” Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). Ted and his friend, assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) cross the pond to take up the management of the team’s “long, albeit modest” history. Ted gets to know the team – including Team Captain Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), top scorer Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and more – but finds his first friend in the locker room assistant Nathan (Nick Mohammed). Half a world away from his wife and child, Ted could use a friend. But he presses on, nevertheless. Richmond is about to change the way they’re doing things — and from now on — that is the Lasso way.