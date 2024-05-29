ELLEN DEGENERES Bids Farewell To Standup Comedy On Final Tour — “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up”

Renowned comedian and entertainment pioneer, llen DeGeneres, has announced her highly anticipated farewell tour, Ellen’s Last Stand… Up. This summer, she will grace stages across North America for the last time, delivering her iconic and hilarious performances. This will be the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call.
Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour heralds Ellen’s long-awaited comeback to stand-up comedy. She is poised to reintroduce her trademark wit and laughter-inducing anecdotes back to the spotlight, promising audiences the quintessential Ellen comedy performance.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Thursday, May 30 ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
‘Ellen’s Last Stand… Up’ Tour Dates:
Wed Jun 19 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre^ – SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 20 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre^
Sun Jun 23 | Spokane, WA | The Fox^ – SOLD OUT
Mon Jun 24 | Spokane, WA | The Fox^ – SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 25 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre^ – SOLD OUT
Wed Jun 26 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre^ – SOLD OUT
Fri Jun 28 | Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing Arts^ – SOLD OUT
Sun Jun 30 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts^ – SOLD OUT
Mon Jul 01 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts^ – SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 02 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts^
Mon Jul 08 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Wed Jul 10 | Dallas, TX | Music Hall at Fair Park
Fri Jul 12 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre
Sat Jul 13 | Austin, TX | ACL Live – Moody Theater
Sat Jul 20 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Mon Jul 22 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall
Mon Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre
Tue Jul 30 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Wed Jul 31 | Philadelphia, PA | Academy of Music
Thu Aug 01 | New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall
Mon Aug 05 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall
Wed Aug 07 | Durham, NC | DPAC
Thu Aug 08 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium
Sat Aug 10 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
Tue Aug 13 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
Fri Aug 16 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING
Sat Aug 17 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING
^PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATE
