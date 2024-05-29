ELLEN DEGENERES Bids Farewell To Standup Comedy On Final Tour — “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up”

Renowned comedian and entertainment pioneer, llen DeGeneres, has announced her highly anticipated farewell tour, Ellen’s Last Stand… Up. This summer, she will grace stages across North America for the last time, delivering her iconic and hilarious performances. This will be the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour heralds Ellen’s long-awaited comeback to stand-up comedy. She is poised to reintroduce her trademark wit and laughter-inducing anecdotes back to the spotlight, promising audiences the quintessential Ellen comedy performance.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Thursday, May 30 ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

‘Ellen’s Last Stand… Up’ Tour Dates:

Wed Jun 19 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre^ – SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 20 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre^

Sun Jun 23 | Spokane, WA | The Fox^ – SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 24 | Spokane, WA | The Fox^ – SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre^ – SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre^ – SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 28 | Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing Arts^ – SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts^ – SOLD OUT

Mon Jul 01 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts^ – SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 02 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts^

Mon Jul 08 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Wed Jul 10 | Dallas, TX | Music Hall at Fair Park

Fri Jul 12 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

Sat Jul 13 | Austin, TX | ACL Live – Moody Theater

Sat Jul 20 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Mon Jul 22 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall

Mon Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tue Jul 30 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Wed Jul 31 | Philadelphia, PA | Academy of Music

Thu Aug 01 | New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Mon Aug 05 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

Wed Aug 07 | Durham, NC | DPAC

Thu Aug 08 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Sat Aug 10 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Tue Aug 13 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 16 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING

Sat Aug 17 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre – SPECIAL TAPING

^PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATE