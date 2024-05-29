Chef MATTY MATHESON To Serve Up ‘Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches’ Cookbook In October!

Chances are you’ve eaten a soup, salad, or sandwich in the past day (or maybe all three). In Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches the acclaimed chef, restaurateur, producer, and New York Times bestselling author gives this iconic trio the attention it deserves. Brimming with Matty’s signature no-holds-barred style, Soups, Salads, Sandwiches features 126 recipes ranging from familiar favorites to updated classics–all delivered with minimal effort for maximum flavor. Published via Ten Speed Press, the cookbook will be available for purchase on October 22nd for $35 USD.

For his third cookbook, Matty sought out to create dishes that inspire memories of cooking with the people you love – at-home recipes that are easy and fun. Soups, Salads, Sandwiches includes inventive recipes with well-thought-out instructions alongside personal stories and photographs of a day in the life with Matty and his family. Whether you’re cooking for loved ones or looking to whip up a comforting weekday meal, these recipes are meant to satiate your cravings, and even turn around the worst of days.

Find your favorite combination by mixing and matching from each of the three chapters with dishes like:

Giant Meatball Soup in Beefy Tomato Broth; Crab Congee; Creamy Sausage Soup with Rapini and Tortellini; Caldo de Pollo Salads: Everyone’s Mom’s Macaroni and Tuna Salad; Griddled Salami Panzanella Salad; Charred Corn Esquites-Style with Fried Oaxacan Cheese Curds; Roasted Shallot Salad with Sherry Vinegar and Rye Breadcrumbs

Everyone’s Mom’s Macaroni and Tuna Salad; Griddled Salami Panzanella Salad; Charred Corn Esquites-Style with Fried Oaxacan Cheese Curds; Roasted Shallot Salad with Sherry Vinegar and Rye Breadcrumbs Sandwiches: French Dip; Italian Combo; Matty and Trishy Tuna Melt; Banana Bread French Toast with Fried Egg, Peameal Bacon, and Maple Syrup

About Matty Matheson

One of North America’s most celebrated and recognizable chefs, Matty Matheson is an internationally renowned restaurateur, chef, two-time New York Times bestselling author, producer, and television personality. He has been commended by Architectural Digest, the New York Times, GQ, Interview, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. With 160M+ YouTube views across his original cooking shows, 11 active restaurants in Canada (including the acclaimed Prime Seafood Palace), over 20 years in the restaurant industry, his culinary brands Matheson Cookware and Matheson Food Company, and Canadian workwear line Rosa Rugosa, Matheson has proven himself to be a true auteur. Most notably, he is an actor and executive producer on FX’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning hit show The Bear.