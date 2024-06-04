‘Welcome Back, Kotter: The Complete Series’ To Hit DVD On June 11th!

“Welcome Back, Welcome Back, Welcome Back!” — For the first time ever, all episodes from the classic TV series are brought together in one set with the release of Welcome Back, Kotter: The Complete Series on DVD June 11th, available for purchase online and in-store at major retailers.

Get ready to binge on all 95 episodes, and go down memory lane as our favorite high school teacher Gabe Kotter, returns to his childhood inner-city high school to teach a new generation of trouble making kids.

Welcome Back, Kotter premiered in 1975 and aired for four seasons. The series was nominated for four Emmy Awards® including Outstanding Comedy Series in 1976. The original cast includes a young John Travolta playing the role of Vinnie Barbarino in his first principal TV role. The series also stars Gabe Kaplan as Gabe Kotter, Marcia Strassman as Julie Kotter, John Sylvester White as Mr. Woodman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs as Washington, Robert Hegyes as Epstein, and Ron Palillo as Horshack.

SYNOPSIS: Gabriel Kaplan stars as Kotter, a graduate of a tough Brooklyn high school who returns to teach a classroom of underachieving “sweathogs” – Epstein, Washington, Horshack, and leader of the pack Vinnie Barbarino. Comedy class is in session!