ICE SPICE To Release Debut Album On July 26th, Announces Dates For Her ‘Y2K! WORLD TOUR’

GRAMMY-nominated rapper Ice Spice has announced her highly anticipated debut album is confirmed to release on July 26th via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Pre-order HERE.

With its title nodding to her birthday (January 1, 2000), Ice Spice’s full-length debut will also include her latest single “Gimmie A Light” – Listen HERE. Produced by Ice Spice’s longtime collaborator RIOTUSA — who also handled production on career-defining hits like her gold-certified breakout single “Munch (Feelin U)” — “Gimmie A Light” centers on a sample from dancehall legend Sean Paul’s 2002 single “Gimme the Light.” Watch the official music video self-directed by Ice Spice and produced by fellow New York City natives George and Frederick Buford, aka The Evil Twins HERE.

Today, Ice Spice also announced the Y2K! WORLD TOUR. Her first-ever global outing includes festival dates across Europe and the UK, with headline shows across North America this summer. The 24-date tour kicks off in Europe with several festival performances including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, Wireless Festival in London and more.

The Y2K! WORLD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, will then head to North America, starting in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 30 at The Anthem, with additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 31 in Miami, FL at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join as support on all North America dates.

Fans can expect to hear songs from her forthcoming debut album Y2K!, including hit single “Think U The Shit (Fart).” The album arrives on the heels of her widely acclaimed debut EP Like..? — a 2023 release that landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and more and featured hits like “Munch (Feelin U)” and the platinum-selling “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today at 1pm local time. An artist presale will begin Thursday, June 6 at 8am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at IceSpiceMusic.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Y2K! World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1pm local time until Thursday, June 6 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include general admission tickets, a Meet & Greet and individual photo op with Ice Spice, early entry with priority access to the floor, a VIP-exclusive gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival^*

Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival^*

Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe^

Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival^*

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

^Festival Date