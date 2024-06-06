Comedian IAN FIDANCE Kicks Off “Sick Sick Six” North American Tour — New Special “Wild Happy & Free” Out Now!

Tonight, singularly unique comedic talent Ian Fidance kicks off the Sick Sick Six Tour of North America , stretching into December , culminating in a performance at the Hollywood Improv . The run of shows includes stops in Boston , Toronto , Denver , Detroit , Pittsburgh and elsewhere, including a live taping of his popular podcast “ Bein’ Ian with Jordan ” in Cleveland and an appearance at Skankfest in Las Vegas . Full list of dates below. Tickets available for purchase here .

06/06-09/24 – Sunnyvale, CA @ Rooster T Feathers Comedy Club

06/14-15/24 – Eugene, OR @ Olsen Run Comedy Club and Lounge

07/18-20/24 – Rochester, NY @ Comedy on Carlson

07/25-28/24 – Naples, FL @ Off The Hook Comedy Club

08/02-03/24 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Comedy Fort

08/09/24 – Boston, MA @ Laugh Boston

08/17/24 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Comedy Festival

08/18/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Funny Bone

08/23-25/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

08/29-31/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Rumors Comedy Club

09/01/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Hilarities *

09/19/24 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit House of Comedy

09/27-29/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Skankfest

10/24-26/24 – Tulsa, OK @ Loony Bin Comedy Club

10/31-11/02/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun

11/07-09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Side Splitters Comedy Club

11/15-16/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Pittsburgh Improv

11/22-23/24 – Toronto, ON @ Comedy Bar Danforth

12/05-07/24 – Denver, CO @ Denver Comedy Works

12/08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Improv

* = Live “Bein’ Ian with Jordan

ABOUT IAN FIDANCE

Ian Fidance is an offbeat yet upbeat New York City comic, actor, and writer, that Dave Attell has described as a “Power Act” and Ron Bennington has called “One of the most unique comics working today.” Fidance, originally from Wilmington, Delaware, has been featured on popular podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Your Mom’s House with Tom Segura & Christina P., Duncan Trussell’s Family Hour, and Kill Tony to name just a few. He has also been featured on NPR’s This American Life.

On the acting side, Ian co-starred in multiple sketches on the latest season of the “Gilly and Keeves” sketch show with Shane Gillis, TBS’ “The Last OG” with Tracy Morgan, HBO Max’s “Pause with Sam Jay,” and was featured on “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” on Comedy Central. He’s making his acting debut in the upcoming feature film “Office Race” starring Beck Bennett, Joel McHale, JB Smoov, and Kelsey Grammar.

A true honor, Fidance was a contributing writer on the most recent season of “Crank Yankers” on Comedy Central and did punch up work on Michelle Obama’s children’s cooking show “Waffles + Mochi” on Netflix. His work has been published alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Odenkirk, Ray Romano, and Maria Bamford in a book of poems entitled “Eating Salad Drunk: Haiku’s for the Burnout Age by Comedy Greats”available now through Macmillan Publishers.

His wildly popular podcast co-hosted by fellow comic, and best friend, Jordan Jensen “Bein’ Ian with Jordan” is available on all platforms. He currently resides in Brooklyn with his cat Samson.