Comedian IAN FIDANCE Kicks Off “Sick Sick Six” North American Tour — New Special “Wild Happy & Free” Out Now!

Tonight, singularly unique comedic talent Ian Fidance kicks off the Sick Sick Six Tour of North America, stretching into December, culminating in a performance at the Hollywood Improv. The run of shows includes stops in Boston, Toronto, Denver, Detroit, Pittsburgh and elsewhere, including a live taping of his popular podcast “Bein’ Ian with Jordan” in Cleveland and an appearance at Skankfest in Las Vegas. Full list of dates below. Tickets available for purchase here.
Fidance recently released his debut special, “Wild Happy & Free,” which can be viewed on YouTube here.
Ian Fidance Tour Dates:
06/06-09/24 – Sunnyvale, CA @ Rooster T Feathers Comedy Club
06/14-15/24 – Eugene, OR @ Olsen Run Comedy Club and Lounge
07/18-20/24 – Rochester, NY @ Comedy on Carlson
07/25-28/24 – Naples, FL @ Off The Hook Comedy Club
08/02-03/24 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Comedy Fort
08/09/24 – Boston, MA @ Laugh Boston
08/17/24 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Comedy Festival
08/18/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Funny Bone
08/23-25/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
08/29-31/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Rumors Comedy Club
09/01/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Hilarities *
09/19/24 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit House of Comedy
09/27-29/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Skankfest
10/24-26/24 – Tulsa, OK @ Loony Bin Comedy Club
10/31-11/02/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun
11/07-09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Side Splitters Comedy Club
11/15-16/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Pittsburgh Improv
11/22-23/24 – Toronto, ON @ Comedy Bar Danforth
12/05-07/24 – Denver, CO @ Denver Comedy Works
12/08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Improv
* = Live “Bein’ Ian with Jordan
ABOUT IAN FIDANCE
Ian Fidance is an offbeat yet upbeat New York City comic, actor, and writer, that Dave Attell has described as a “Power Act” and Ron Bennington has called “One of the most unique comics working today.” Fidance, originally from Wilmington, Delaware, has been featured on popular podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Your Mom’s House with Tom Segura & Christina P., Duncan Trussell’s Family Hour, and Kill Tony to name just a few. He has also been featured on NPR’s This American Life.
On the acting side, Ian co-starred in multiple sketches on the latest season of the “Gilly and Keeves” sketch show with Shane Gillis, TBS’ “The Last OG” with Tracy Morgan, HBO Max’s “Pause with Sam Jay,” and was featured on “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” on Comedy Central. He’s making his acting debut in the upcoming feature film “Office Race” starring Beck Bennett, Joel McHale, JB Smoov, and Kelsey Grammar.
A true honor, Fidance was a contributing writer on the most recent season of “Crank Yankers” on Comedy Central and did punch up work on Michelle Obama’s children’s cooking show “Waffles + Mochi” on Netflix. His work has been published alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Odenkirk, Ray Romano, and Maria Bamford in a book of poems entitled “Eating Salad Drunk: Haiku’s for the Burnout Age by Comedy Greats”available now through Macmillan Publishers.
His wildly popular podcast co-hosted by fellow comic, and best friend, Jordan Jensen “Bein’ Ian with Jordan” is available on all platforms. He currently resides in Brooklyn with his cat Samson.
Connect with Ian Fidance:
