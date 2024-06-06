TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL Announces Changes To 2024 Artist Lineup

The 80’s New Wave tour TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL kicks off Tuesday, June 25 in Seattle, WA and the tour organizers have announced a line-up change: “You can’t have a Totally Tubular Festival without The Tubes, so we’ve just added the iconic band from San Francisco to the lineup.”

The rock band known for their “She’s a Beauty” smash hit will join the tour starting with the kickoff show on Tuesday, June 25 in Seattle, WA and performing through the July 14 date in Washington, DC. Meanwhile, previously announced English new wave band WANG CHUNG will perform at additional tour dates. Their run will begin Tuesday, July 16 in Bridgeport, CT and last through Sunday, July 28 in Cleveland, OH. Get tickets here: totallytubularfestival.com

THE ROMANTICS regretfully need to cancel due to an unforeseen medical situation. See their full statement on their website: https://www.theromanticsdetroit.com/

The festival features artists that exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the early to mid-1980’s thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV; the genre has also seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. The artists performing on the 2024 tour include THOMAS DOLBY, THOMPSON TWINS’ TOM BAILEY, MODERN ENGLISH (select markets), MEN WITHOUT HATS, BOW WOW WOW, TOMMY TUTONE (select markets), THE PLIMSOULS’ EDDIE MUNOZ, THE TUBES (6/25 – 7/14), and WANG CHUNG (7/16 – 7/28).

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go towards food banks locally in each market.

TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL has unveiled a merchandise line, available for purchase at totallytubularfestival.com.

TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL tour dates:

*6/25 – Seattle – Remlinger Farms

*6/27 – Sacramento – Hard Rock Live

*6/28 – Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara Bowl

*6/29 – Los Angeles – YouTube Theater

*6/30 – Oakland – Fox Theatre

*7/3 – Phoenix – Arizona Financial Theatre

*7/6 – Denver – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

*7/9 – Irving, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

*7/10 – Houston – 713 Music Hall

*7/12 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

*7/13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

*7/14 – Washington, DC – Anthem

^7/16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

^7/17 – Boston – MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

^7/18 – New York, NY – Pier 17

^7/19 – Atlantic City – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

^7/20 – Bushkill, PA – Poconos Park Amphitheatre

^7/23 – Montreal, QUE – Place Bell

^7/24 – Toronto, ONT – Great Canadian Casino Resort

^7/26 – Detroit – Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

^7/27 – Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center

^7/28 – Cleveland – Blossom Music Center

* With THE TUBES

^ With WANG CHUNG