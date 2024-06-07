THE HAUNT Drops Heavy-Hitting New Single “Can People Really Change” Featuring MISSIO

Florida rockers The Haunt, comprised of siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [vocals, guitar, production], release their hard-hitting single “Can People Really Change?” featuring MISSIO. Listen to the rage-fueled track HERE.

“‘Can People Really Change?’ is about those toxic relationships with partners that we’ve all been stuck in at some time or another…when someone swears they’ll change but arenever really able to make it happen. Actions speak louder than words and this song encapsulates reaching your breaking point and being fed up with the lies,” shares The Haunt.

On the collaboration with MISSIO, the band adds, “Writing this song with MISSIO was such a cool experience for us. It was actually the first time we’ve co-written with another artist in the studio, but working with them really opened our minds and allowed us to create something very unique and outside of our comfort zone. There were moments during the process that actually felt like therapy. It’s a unique experience opening up to each other in that way, but the energy and chemistry with them was amazing right away.”

The Haunt will hit the road with MISSIO as support for their U.K. an EU tour starting on June 8th in Milano, Italy and wrapping on June 29th in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Haunt Tour Dates

w/MISSIO

June 8 – Milano, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31

June 10 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

June 12 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Fuga

June 19 – London, United Kingdom – Underworld

June 21 – Koln, Germany – Luxor

June 25 – Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza

June 26 – Munich Germany – Strom

June 27 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

June 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

At 12-years-old, Anastasia started to play gigs while collaborating with her brother Max.

Together, they launched The Haunt in 2018. They gained traction with the fan favorite

“Cigarettes & Feelings,” and again in 2021 with “Love You Better off Social Intercourse

EP. Along the way, they shared stages with Palaye Royale, The Hu, The Struts, Filter,

and more. 2023’s Dead On Arrival EP received praise from Substream stating how “the

band is coming into their own and creating a safe space for their fans with their powerful

messages.” Throughout 2023, they carefully assembled what would become Do No

Resuscitate, which was released this past April to rave reviews. Now, the band is trudging

ahead with a heavier sound and a new batch of music. Stay tuned for more details.

