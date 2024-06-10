IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Makes The Move To TBS — Season 11 To Premiere On July 11th!

Television’s popular unscripted comedy “Impractical Jokers” is back with hilarious new episodes premiering Thursday, July 11 at 10PM ET/PT, on its new home on TBS. Starring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr”?Murray and Sal Vulcano, the hidden camera series reached 11.1M total viewers across truTV and TBS last season.

This season, the Jokers’?side-splitting?antics are taken to staggering new heights,?from?a pizza shop mishap with Brooke Shields and an unforgettable?dance party hosted by ‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone to?an NCAA March Madness takeover that goes wrong.?The new episodes will also feature celebrity guest appearances from comedians Roy Wood Jr., Richard Kind, Jo DeRosa, AEW’s John Silver, and more.

“TBS has long been the home of comedy, making ‘Impractical Jokers’ the perfect fit for our Thursday night lineup.”?said?Jason?Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks. “The Jokers have taken the challenge of a bigger network and expanded audience to deliver even more outrageous humor than ever before.”

About “Impractical Jokers”

Three comedians and lifelong?friends?compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode, the?episode’s?loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.