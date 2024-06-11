‘CORALINE’ Set To Return To Theaters In Remastered 3D To Celebrate 15th Anniversary!

LAIKA is celebrating the 15th Anniversary of its acclaimed 2009 stop-motion animated film Coraline — returning it to theaters around the world in newly remastered 3D for a special limited engagement starting August 15 through partnerships with Fathom in the US and Trafalgar Releasing internationally. The film will also be available in 2D format.

Tickets on sale date is Friday, June 21st at 6am PT. For more information about the global release, visit coraline.com.

Combining the visionary imaginations of celebrated author Neil Gaiman (Sandman) and groundbreaking film studio LAIKA (Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman, the upcoming Wildwood), Coraline is a wondrous and thrilling, fun and suspenseful animated adventure.

“LAIKA set the 3D standard with the 2009 release of Coraline,” says LAIKA CMOO David Burke. “This newly remastered version, in the works for three years, brings Neil Gaiman’s enchanting story to life in stunning, stereoscopic 3D detail, and is a love letter to LAIKA fans everywhere. Thanks to our partnerships with Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing, we’re thrilled to bring this cinematic jewel to a global audience this year. The release will include an early glimpse of LAIKA’s upcoming film, Wildwood, making it the must-see film event of the summer.”

“Everybody loves Coraline and Fathom is proud to partner once again with our friends at LAIKA to bring her back to theaters,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. “Last year’s extended run was a testament to this film’s popularity and now that fans will get to see it in beautifully remastered 3D, it makes this screening that much more special.”

“We are thrilled to partner with LAIKA to bring Coraline to audiences worldwide” added Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “For many of these territories, this will be the first time a new generation of Coraline fans will be able to experience the magic of the film on the big screen in remastered 3D.”

LAIKA’s Coraline has been announced as part of the 2024 Annecy Classics program, which celebrates animation’s magical moments. Coraline was awarded the festival’s prestigious Cristal Award when it was released.

Coraline was written and directed by stop-motion auteur Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Wendell & Wild) and stars Dakota Fanning, Ian McShane, Teri Hatcher, Keith David, John Hodgman, and British comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. The film was nominated for the Oscar® and Golden Globe; won the Cristal Award at Annecy and was named one of the best films of the year by AFI. It won three Annie Awards for Best Music, Character Design and Production Design.

11-year-old Coraline Jones (Fanning) is feisty, curious, and intrepid beyond her years. She and her parents (Hatcher, Hodgman) have just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment but seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her. But when she walks through a secret door in her living room and ventures down an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence. On the surface, this parallel reality is similar to her real life – only much better. The adults, including the solicitous Other Mother (Hatcher), seem much more welcoming to her. Even the mysterious Cat (David) now regards her as the center of attention. She begins to think that this Other World might be where she belongs. But when her wondrously off-kilter, fantastical visit turns dangerous and Other Mother schemes to keep her there, Coraline musters all of her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to get back home – and save her family.