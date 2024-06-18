DAVE CHAPPELLE AND FRIENDS Announce Yellow Springs Summer Camp 2024 Comedy Shows!

Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer of television and film Dave Chappelle has announced his return to the cornfields of Yellow Springs, OH, for three hometown shows at the Wirrig Pavilion on July 3, 5, and 6. The performances, billed as Dave Chappelle and Friends, originated as Chappelle’s response to provide economic and comedic relief during the pandemic. They have since garnered national attention and attracted fans from all over the country.

Tickets will be available starting with various local presales beginning on Thursday, June 20. The general onsale will begin on Friday, June 21 at 12 p.m. local at ticketmaster.com.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020, and most recently in 2023 with “What’s In a Name.” . In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host “The Midnight Miracle,” a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.