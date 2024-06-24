MS. LAURYN HILL & THE FUGEES Announce 2024 The Miseducation Anniversary Tour!

5x Grammy winner and one of the most notable hip hop, R&B, and fashion/style icons of all time, Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off – once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

Kicking off August 9th in Tampa, the 21-date tour will include US shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more along with international dates in London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam. The Fugees will co-headline all dates and YG Marley will be joining as support. Ticketing information for the new dates and routing can be found below.

U.S. TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of U.S. dates of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

EUROPEAN TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets for shows in Europe/UK will be available starting with a Mastercard presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, June 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.co.uk.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale and tickets in France & the Netherlands starting on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 AM local time. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK starting on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time. Visitwww.priceless.com/music to find out more.

VIP PACKAGES: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, individual photo op with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, pre-show VIP Hospitality Lounge, autographed poster, specially designed gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com or vipnation.eu.

$2 from each ticket sold will go to the MLH Fund to benefit a list of local and worldwide organizations benefiting initiatives concerning Mental Health, Women’s Wellness, Community Small Business Development, Education and more throughout the diaspora.

The impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world’s biggest artists. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill and her Diamond-certified album achieved numerous firsts including being the first ever Hip Hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, being the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in one year and being the first woman to win 5 Grammys in one night.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

Fri Aug 09 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri Aug 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Sep 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri Sep 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Sep 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Oct 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Mon Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

*Not a Live Nation Date