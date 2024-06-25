POST MALONE Announces Dates For 2024 ‘F-1 Trillion Tour’

9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone announces his F-1 Trillion Tour, a momentous 21 show outing with stadium, festival, and amphitheater performances around the U.S.

Last week, Post released “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton, while also announcing that his debut country album F-1 Trillion will be out on August 16th. His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen is continuing to dominate the charts. Upon release, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying “the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020” and remained at #1 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as “the longest running number one song of 2024.”

This tour follows ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ run last year, his highly successful trek across the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on October 19.

Post shares, “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, July 1 at 10am local time on livenation.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Post Malone tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10am local time until Sunday, June 30 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

POST MALONE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

*Festival Performance

About Post Malone

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history” with the 17x-platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single “Circles” seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood’s Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinumbeerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (Diamond), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Better Now” (Diamond), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn’t stop.