Comedian ANDREW SANTINO Announces Dates For ‘Freeze Peach Tour’

Comedian Andrew Santino announced his Freeze Peach Tour with shows across the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run kicks off on Saturday, September 14 in Friant, CA at Table Mountain Casino Resort with stops in Omaha, St. Louis, Detroit, Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and more before wrapping up on Saturday, February 22 with two shows at the Pantages Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

FREEZE PEACH TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 14 – Friant, CA – Table Mountain Casino Resort*

Thu Sep 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Fri Sep 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Knight Theater*

Thu Oct 03 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Sat Oct 05 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*

Fri Oct 04 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Thu Oct 10 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora*

Sat Oct 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri Nov 01 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sat Nov 02 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Fri Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Sat Dec 07 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sat Jan 11 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Thu Jan 16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham/Fletcher Hall*

Fri Jan 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat Jan 18 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Fri Jan 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sat Jan 25 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Thu Jan 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

Fri Jan 31 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Sat Feb 01 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre*

Fri Feb 14 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur*

Sat Feb 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

Sat Feb 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre – LATE SHOW

*Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT ANDREW SANTINO

Andrew stars in FX’s most-watched comedy series, DAVE, alongside LIL’ DICKY. Santino starred in the SHOWTIME series, I’M DYING UP HERE exec produced by Jim Carey and directed by Jonathan Levine. He also appeared in GAME OVER MAN written and produced by THE WORKAHOLICS crew. Previously, Santino was the star of ABC’s comedy MIXOLOGY.

Andrew co-hosts the very popular podcast BAD FRIENDS with comedian Bobby Lee. He also has his own solo podcast WHISKEY GINGER and both combined accumulate upwards of a million downloads per week. His SHOWTIME hour-long stand up special “HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE” debuted in 2017. His COMEDY CENTRAL HALF HOUR standup special was released alongside his debut album SAY NO MORE on COMEDY CENTRAL RECORDS. His latest special, CHEESEBURGER, was released on Netflix in 2023. Andrew was a regular guest on COMEDY CENTRAL’S @ MIDNIGHT with Chris Hardwick. He made his standup debut on ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY and since has performed standup on CONAN and THE MELTDOWN WITH JONAH AND KUMAIL. Santino headlined at Montreal’s JUST FOR LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL as well as SXSW and numerous venues across the country.

Andrew got his start acting and writing on the final season of PUNK’D for MTV and since then he has guest starred on THIS IS US, ADULT SWIM’S CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, NETFLIX’S ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, HBO’S FAMILY TREE, NBC’s THE OFFICE, FX’s THE LEAGUE and HULU’s DEADBEAT.

