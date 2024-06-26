Comedian ANDREW SCHULZ Announces Second Leg of ‘The Life Tour’

International touring stand-up comic and podcaster Andrew Schulz is taking his one-of-a-kind comedy performance to select cities around the U.S for one last time with the announcement of The Life Tour leg 2, produced by Live Nation. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

The Life Tour is a never-before-seen journey through the complicated mind of Schulz, as he explores the realms of current events, politics, and the beautiful chaos of creating life. Join Schulz as he takes you on a comedic exploration of existence in all its messy glory. With “The Life Tour,” you’re in for an evening of irreverent humor and astute insights that only Schulz can deliver. Get ready to laugh, think, and maybe even shed a tear – because that’s LIFE.

The New York native is known for his hilarious and unfiltered comedy. Schulz recently kicked off The Life Tour and sold out Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena twice in a weekend, drawing more than 26,000 fans. In addition to selling out the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, Schulz also sold out two monumental hometown performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this past May. The Life Tour has already made over 40 stops across North America performing for over 150,000+ fans. Schulz recently took part in Netflix is a Joke’s roast of NFL legend Tom Brady, drawing 1.67 billion minutes of views in the first week after it aired live on the streaming platform. The Roast of Tom Brady is now the biggest weekly viewing ever for a Netflix special.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Thursday, June 27 at 10 am local time. The general on-sale starts on Friday, June 28 at 10 am local time on ticketmaster.com.

Schulz’s stand up and podcast content receives 12 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok per week. After rejecting creative notes on his recent special by the streamer, Schulz purchased the project back himself and distributed it through his own website and subsequently put it up on YouTube. 19+ million views later, INFAMOUS is one of the most viewed comedy special on YouTube.

THE LIFE TOUR LEG 2 DATES:

Thu Sep 12 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Fri Sep 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fri Sep 20 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square – State Theatre

Sat Sep 21 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Fri Oct 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

Sat Oct 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Thu Oct 17 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Fri Oct 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Cincinnati*

Sat Oct 19 — Rama, ON — Casino Rama*

Sat Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

Fri Nov 15 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sat Nov 16 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Sun Nov 17 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Sat Dec 21 — Honolulu, HI — Neil S. Blaisdell Arena

*Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT ANDREW SCHULZ

Schulz’s strategy of releasing his specials on YouTube and clips of his stand-up across social media platforms has become the new standard for comedians around the world. He wrapped up a wild 2020 creating and starring in Netflix’s “Schulz Saves America,” taking on the year’s most divisive topics in a fearlessly raw and irreverent four-part special. The special was inspired by his weekly ‘Turn Your Phone’ rants, which exploded during the pandemic.

In the podcast sphere, Schulz’s wildly popular show, Flagrant, is viewed by 4 million devout fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with legendary radio & television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Recent projects with Schulz as an actor include the remake of the classic streetball comedy White Men Can’t Jump, which has him sharing the screen with Jack Harlow. He also appeared in Netflix’s romantic comedy You People, toplined by Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Schulz will soon be seen alongside Snoop Dogg in the MGM football comedy, Underdoggs, as well as a drama titled, The Thicket, starring Peter Dinklage.

Nothing is off limits for Schulz, from culture to race to politics. His audiences are some of the most diverse among any working comedian, with fans vying to sit in the front rows of his shows to experience his merciless and masterful crowd work. There’s only one rule at his shows—everyone gets these jokes.