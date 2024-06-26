‘THE NEVERENDING STORY’ Returns To Theaters In For 40th Anniversary This July!

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with the beloved 1984 fantasy epic “The NeverEnding Story”—returning to theaters nationwide in honor of its 40th Anniversary on July 21 and 22.

In the film, a lonely young boy with a love of books becomes drawn into a timeless world of fabulous creatures—a world that only he can save from certain destruction—as he discovers that he is the hero of “The NeverEnding Story.”

Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen directs this unforgettable adventure starring Barret Oliver, Gerald McRaney, Tami Stronach, Noah Hathaway, and Deep Roy, and boasting landmark practical creature effects and whimsical set designs.

Each of Fathom’s Big Screen Classics includes an exclusive introduction by legendary film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, exploring the visionary tale’s enduring appeal that continues to captivate new generations of filmgoers.

Don’t wait! Tickets are available for purchase now via the Fathom Events!