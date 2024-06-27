2024 HOLLYWOOD BLACK COMEDY FESTIVAL To Deliver Laughs To Los Angeles On Labor Day Weekend!

Los Angeles, get ready for a hilarious Labor Day Weekend! The “Hollywood Black Comedy Festival” is back with a tsunami of gut-busting laughs as the cream of the crop in Black Comedy takes center stage! Produced by Live Nation, the show will take place on Sunday, September 1 at The YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

It’s a non-stop laugh riot featuring the unparalleled wit of Deon Cole, the 5150 Show’s outrageously hilarious Corey Holcomb, King Of Crowdwork Nate Jackson, and your favorite comic’s favorite comic – Ryan Davis. But the hilarity doesn’t stop there! Chappelle Show comedy legend Dominique, and the hilarious Henry Coleman (HBO’s All Def Comedy) deliver knockout blows of laughter. The HBCF – Where you go when you want to laugh until it hurts! Grab your tickets now before they’re gone!

TICKETS: Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10am local on LiveNation.com

ABOUT DEON COLE

Deon Cole is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer who currently stars in the critically acclaimed BET+ series, AVERAGE JOE. Deon can be seen in his latest, NAACP nominated, one-hour special for Netflix, CHARLEEN’S BOY. In film, Deon can be seen in Jeymes Samuel’s THE HARDER THEY FALL for Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield, for which he won a Gotham Award for Best Ensemble. Deon can also be seen in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s YOU PEOPLE for Netflix, acting opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.

Deon stars as ‘Alfonso’ in Amblin/Warner Bros.’ THE COLOR PURPLE, directed by Blitz Bazawule, opposite Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R.

Deon’s previous film credits include the Ice Cube led BARBERSHOP series, I’M FINE THANKS FOR ASKING, which he also exec produces, the Whitney Cummings directed feature THE FEMALE BRAIN, opposite Sofia Vergara, and FRIENDSGIVING, produced by Red Hour Films. Deon starred as Charlie on ABC’s BLACK-ISH and Freeform’s GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020,2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Deon can be heard as the voice of Dave, for Dreamworks Animation’s Netflix series, KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS. Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel “DJ” Tanner on the TBS comedy ANGIE TRIBECA opposite Rashida Jones. In standup, Deon’s previous one-hour special for Netflix, COLE HEARTED was released in 2019 after the success of his appearance in THE STANDUPS, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, DEON COLE’S: COLE BLOODED SEMINAR was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, WORKIN’ IT OUT, debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke’s Youtube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and over 2 million views on Youtube alone. His standup comedy has also been featured on?Def Comedy Jam (HBO), Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment Stand Up (Starz), Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam (Showtime), John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Comedy Central), and Laffapalooza (Comedy Central). For his work on Blackish, Deon is a 10 time NAACP Award winner and a two time SAG Award nominee. For his work as a writer on Conan, Deon is a three time WGA Award Nominee and one time Emmy nominee. He was also nominated for two Emmy’s for his work as a writer on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. Deon also wrote for Conan O’Brien when he hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2013. In 2022, Deon hosted the BET Soul Train Awards. In 2019, Deon partnered with Old Spice as a Global Ambassador.