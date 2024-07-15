RUDY LOVE & THE ENCORE Unveil New “Pressure” Single From Upcoming ’11’ Album!

Rudy Love & The Encore continued their new music debuts of the year with today’s release of their newest single, “Pressure.”

While the members of the band have been making music together for more than a decade in various arrangements and projects, Rudy Love & The Encore (RLATE) is only in its sophomore year. That hasn’t stopped them from packing a punch with their well-honed, notable style & sound. “Pressure” is the first song released from their upcoming album, 11. The band is excited to announce the album, which will be released this September.

Fans of RLATE have come to expect music that’s fun to move to and that plays with the boundaries of several genres. Beyond the earworm quality of RLATE’s songs, though, the subjects and stories they explore lyrically are the counterbalance to the fun sound and feel. They’re often talking about more serious aspects of the human experience.

“Pressure” begins with a funk intro that slides listeners straight into a groove that holds strong through the tune. Frontman Rudy Love Jr. sings about the weight and the dichotomy of the culture’s glamorization of the hustle, the grind, the pressure put onto someone as they try to succeed, and the reality of what that hustle, grind, and pressure is, and feels like. “‘Pressure’ is a song written in honor of those who do not fold in the face of insurmountable obstacles and a low probability of success,” says Love. “It also calls into question what strength looks like outside of the lens of a patriarchal society. Strength is keeping cool, calm, and collected. Not victory is achieved through violence or force, but patience & resilience.”

“Pressure” is available now via Midtopia. Purchase/Stream HERE.

ABOUT RUDY LOVE & THE ENCORE

Rudy Love & The Encore is comprised of Rudy Love Jr. (vocals & keys), Marrque Nunley (drums), Rachelle Love (percussion), Mariel Jacoda (vocals), Sherdeill (DJ) Breathett (bass), and Willy Simms (guitar). On “Pressure” the band was also joined by Anjelica Breathett and Beki Nyland on vocals. The band members have played together for most of their lives, and formally introduced the band Rudy Love & The Encore early last year. Rudy Love Jr.’s late father, renowned musician Rudy Love Sr., was a musical mentor to the band members. The band’s name is in honor of Love Sr., based on the idea that this grouping of musicians is Rudy Love Sr.’s legacy — his encore. In 2023, the band released their debut EP, The Beauty of Burdens, and since then the band

has released three more stand-alone singles. “Pressure” marks the first single release off their upcoming album, 11, set to be released September 2024. Since the band’s inception, they’ve been busy performing and collaborating with Elise Trouw, performing at Black & Loud Fest in Seattle, opening for notable acts like Teddy Swims and The B-52’s, and playing multiple tours and festivals across the US. They traded the hyper-competitive hustle of the Los Angeles show business scene, and are now working together from their hometown of Wichita, Kan. to build a dream they all hold — to make music with people they love, and to share it with the world. Website | Spotify | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube