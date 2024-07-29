PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Announces ‘“It Cost $60,000 To Clone My Dog And Now I Need To Make The Money Back” Tour!

Today, in a first for the world of science and entertainment, Piff the Magic Dragon announces he has cloned his magical assistant, Mr Piffles – The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, and it’s working out great.

Star of his own nightly Las Vegas show, and breakout talent of America’s Got Talent, Mr Piffles is now sharing the stage with Mr Piffles 2.0, a genetically identical doggy doppelganger, and starting next month they’re hitting the road across North America starting August 8 in Calgary at The Laugh Shop with more dates to be announced through 2025.

Piff also has a show every week at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas – visit PiffTheMagicDragon.com for tickets.

The IC$60,000TCMDANINTMTMB tour will showcase the impossible yet undeniable talents of telepathy between the two twins. It will also make you go “awwwww” a lot because they are super cute.

As Piff the Magic Dragon puts it, “Mr Piffles has earned the right to a royal retirement, and for the past ten years I’ve been looking for a replacement. I searched rescue shelters far and wide for a Chihuahua able to live up to the legacy. I needed a dog who could do card tricks, read minds, and withstand being shot out of a cannon nightly. After a decade of fruitless searching, I gave up and googled Barbara Streisand. For the very reasonable price of an Audi Q7, I now have the dog of my dreams. Again.”

In a groundbreaking and possibly barely legal move, a genuine Mr Piffles, with a Certificate of Authenticity / DNA, is now available to purchase from PiffSwag.com for just $120,000.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Aug 08-09 – Calgary, AB @ The Laugh Shop

Sep 05 – Vancouver, BC @ River Rock

Sep 06 – Vancouver, BC @ The Great Canadian Casino

Sep 12 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Sep 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

Sep 15 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall

Oct 04 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

Oct 05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Oct 11 – El Cajon, CA @ Sycuan Casino Resort

Oct 13 – Riverside, CA @ Fox PAC

Oct 16 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

Oct 17 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC

Oct 18 – Reading, PA @ Santander PAC

Oct 25 – Elkhart Lake, WI @ The Osthoff Resort

Oct 26 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

About Mr Piffles:

Mr Piffles, the World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, has been a Las Vegas staple for well over a decade. Rescued by Piff from Dundee, Scotland in 2009, the magical duo have performed over five thousand shows together. In recognition of his remarkable career, Mr Piffles received the Key to Las Vegas for his sixteenth birthday, a prestigious honor presented to him by the legendary Wayne Newton.

About Piff the Magic Dragon:

In the glitz and glamor of the Las Vegas Strip, where the lights never dim and the excitement never wanes, there exists a performer unlike any other, Piff the Magic Dragon .

Known the world over as The Loser of America’s Got Talent, English-comedian Piff the Magic Dragon has won the hearts of America through his decade long Las Vegas residency at The Flamingo and non-stop touring. The show is a masterful blend of stand-up comedy, andjaw-dropping magic, all delivered with a touch of that dry, British wit. Each performance is unique, with Piff’s quick wit and improvisational skills ensuring that no two shows are ever the same.

On May 17th 2024, Piff was named Magician of the Year, by the Academy of Magical Arts AKA The Magic Castle. Previous winners have included Penn & Teller, David Blaine and Siegfried & Roy. The winner of TBS’ Tournament of Laughs and voted Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch, Piff has played Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House and London Zoo. He was the first act to win Best Comedian, Best Magician, and Best Headliner at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. He toured as a supporting act for Mumford and Sons and is the only reptile to appear on the cover of their Grammy award winning album.

