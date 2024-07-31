SETH MEYERS Comedy Special Coming To HBO This Fall

Seth Meyers’ new comedy special debuts this fall on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The comedian, writer, and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” taped his first HBO comedy special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago, Illinois.

“Critics say it’s the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!” — Seth Meyers

“As longtime fans, we’re so happy to partner with Seth on his first HBO special. He’s such a charismatic storyteller and we’ve always loved the way he reaches people on such a personal level. This special is endlessly relatable and so much fun to watch.” — Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials

About Seth Meyers:

Seth Meyers is an Emmy®-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author, and host of NBC’s critically acclaimed series “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “Late Night” and its digital series, “Corrections,” have received 11 Emmy nominations, seven WGA Award nominations and two Critics Choice Awards since the show launched in 2014. Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live,” in 2001 where he served as a cast member for 13 seasons, head writer for nine seasons and a “Weekend Update” anchor for eight seasons. In 2019, he released his debut standup special, “Lobby Baby,” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In all, Meyers has garnered 33 Emmy nominations. His children’s book, “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared,” was released in 2022 and he currently co-hosts two podcasts, “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” and “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.” Meyers performs stand-up to sold out crowds across the country and co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver at the Beacon Theatre in New York.