TREMONTI To Release New Album ‘The End Will Show Us How’ In January 2025!

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavors, world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti is back with his sixth album from his solo band, Tremonti. The new album, entitled The End Will Show Us How, is scheduled for global release on January 10, 2025 via longtime partner, Napalm Records. The new album is now available for pre-order here: https://lnk.to/TREMONTI-TheEndWillShowUsHow.

Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continues his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs – something he has done for nearly three decades. Mark is backed in Tremonti by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums). Each song on The End Will Show Us How will take the listener on a journey as Mark set out to create an album of a dozen individual compositions each unique from the other. The debut single “Just Too Much” is a perfect example of this. The song opens with a driving guitar riff – the basis for the entire song – as Mark delivers the message to keep pushing forward no matter what adversity is in front of you. An official music video for the single directed by J.T. Ibanez (Sevendust) can be seen here: https://youtu.be/pA8LZ-CMK4A?si=KAaG64th5qSsvon4.

Tremonti’s musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like the opener “The Mother, The Earth and I,” the thought provoking “It’s Not Over” and the epic closer “All The Wicked Things” show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences – both old and new fans alike. “Nails” is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. “Tomorrow We Will Fail” is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. “Now That I’ve Made It” is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams. The End Will Show Us How was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

‘The End Will Show Us How’ Tracklisting:

1. The Mother, The Earth and I

2. One More Time

3. Just Too Much

4. Nails

5. It’s Not Over

6. The End Will Show Us How

7. Tomorrow We Will Fail

8. I’ll Take My Chances

9. The Bottom

10. Live In Fear

11. Now That I’ve Made It

12. All The Wicked Things

Mark Tremonti is currently on tour across the United States with the recently reunited Creed. Tremonti will tour around the globe in support of The End Will Show Us How in 2025. Dates for Europe are recently announced and more information on additional tour dates will be available in the near future. Go to MarkTremonti.com for more details.

The End Will Show Us How Tour 2025

01/14/25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

01/16/25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser

01/17/25 – Oslo, NO – John Dee

01/19/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

01/20/25 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

01/21/25 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis

01/23/25 – Krakow, PL – Hype Park

01/25/25 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

01/27/25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali

01/28/25 – Vienna, AT – Szene

01/30/25 – Munich, DE – Technikum

01/31/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom

02/01/25 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

02/02/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

02/03/25 – Tilburg, NL – O13

02/05/25 – Bristol, GB – Academy

02/06/25 – Glasgow,GB – SWG3 Galvanizers

02/07/25 – Belfast, GB – Limelight 1

02/09/25 – Dublin, IE – Academy

02/11/25 – Birmingham, GB – Institute 1

02/13/25 – Manchester, GB – O2 Ritz

02/14/25 – London, GB – O2 Kentish Town Forum

02/16/25 – Paris, FR – Alhambra