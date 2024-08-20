ANDRE COMEAU Releases New Single “Love Like Poison” For New Album ‘Portrait’

Rock singer-songwriter Andre Comeau has officially released his latest single, “Love Like Poison,” to all major streaming platforms. This powerful track is taken from his new album, Portrait, which dropped on August 2, 2024.

“Love Like Poison” showcases Comeau’s signature blend of gritty vocals, emotive lyrics, and dynamic rock instrumentation. The single is already gaining traction on Sirius XM, with fans and critics alike praising it.

STREAM “Love Like Poison” now at https://ffm.to/andrecomeau

From Rocker to Singer Songwriter, to reluctant reality TV star, Andre Comeau has done it all. Born in 70’s-era Detroit, Andre grew up steeped in all genres of music. Possessed with an instinctual sense of melody and dynamics, Andre has music in his blood.

His first band, Reigndance, which also featured Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, The Dead Weather) helped ignite, but quickly outgrew the burgeoning Detroit music scene of the early 90’s. Shortly after relocating to New York, Andre was chosen to be a cast member of the inaugural season of MTV’s seminal reality show, The Real World. The show was an instant success, and Andre, the show’s “Rocker”, and Reigndance were afforded massive exposure. After three records and extensive touring, the band found themselves at a creative crossroads. They disbanded in 1997.

Says Comeau, “I’m very proud of everything we did in Reigndance. But The Real World, and what it ultimately became, was something I disconnected with. As our world has evolved into a reality based, unscripted place for instant-gratification it’s now easier to stand back and see it’s impact. There were times it felt like a counteractive force, but in hindsight, it was incredible to be a part of something that transformed our culture and my life, both good and bad.”

Comeau relocated to Los Angeles in search of fresh stimuli and new musical landscapes. The 2000s found Andre returning to the folk music of his youth with River Rouge. The band released a handful of well received albums and became a highlight of the Los Angeles club scene, but disbanded in 2016.

In 2019, Comeau triumphantly returned to his hard rock roots with two EPs Wrong Within (2020), & Clean Break (2021), both are straight-no-chaser collections of ballsy Rock songs. Check out Icon Vs. Icon’s 2021 interview with Andre – Click here!

Now in 2024 with a new and more introspective LP, Portrait (2024) Andre Comeau fronts a power trio with veteran musicians Darren Elpant on drums and Gary Wicks on bass, where he manages to successfully marry his folk, rock, and blues influences and infuses them to create something familiar, yet new and unique. Toeing the line between classic and cutting edge, Comeau proves that guitar-rock can still be vital, original, and relevant. Hard, sexy and thought-provoking—Andre Comeau’s music seizes the listener above and below the belt.

