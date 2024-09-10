TOTALLY FETCH: “Mean Girls” Back In Theaters In Celebration of 20th Anniversary This October!

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with the beloved teen comedy “Mean Girls”—returning to theaters nationwide in honor of its 20th Anniversary on October 3 (“Mean Girls Day”) and October 6.

After living in Africa with her zoologist parents, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) must brave the wilds of high school where she is taken under the wing of the popular girls, The Plastics, led by the cool and cruel Regina George (Rachel McAdams). What follows is a treasure trove of sharp, witty humor that defined a generation, inspired a hit Broadway musical, and popularized countless catchphrases.

Co-Starring and written by Tina Fey, and featuring Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler, Mean Girls is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon and an iconic classic.

Fans will instantly remember October 3 as the fateful date when Cady’s crush, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), asked her what day it was—giving rise to the global phenomenon of “Mean Girls Day,” in which devotees wear pink, share unforgettable quotes, and celebrate the magic of the Plastics.

Fathom Events invites moviegoers to spend “Mean Girls Day” 2024 in style with these special screenings, featuring an exclusive introduction by film legend Leonard Maltin, breaking down the lasting appeal of this “totally fetch” favorite that has captivated film lovers for two decades.