International Delight® Celebrates National Coffee Day with a Chance to Win a Car and Free Iced Coffee for a Year

International Delight Iced Coffee knows its fans enjoy their iced coffee cans on-the-go, often in their cars. That’s why in celebration of National Coffee Day, International Delight® , one of the leading coffee and creamer brands, is going the extra mile with the launch of its Sweet Ride Sweepstakes giving fans a chance to win a brand-new car, and a year’s supply* of International Delight Iced Coffee cans! Additionally, fans can get 100% cash back for qualified purchases of International Delight Iced Coffee, while supplies last^.

Starting September 29 at 8:00 AM ET through November 10 at 11:59 PM ET, steer on over to InternationalDelightCarSweeps.com to enter for a chance to win. One grand prize winner will receive a new car and a year’s supply* of International Delight Iced Coffee cans. Four first prize winners will receive a year’s supply* of International Delight Iced Coffee cans. To redeem the International Delight Iced Coffee 100% cash back offer, fans can download the Ibotta app from the App Store or Google Play, search for “International Delight Iced Coffee” to see all offers, and follow instructions within the app^.

At International Delight, every day is coffee day. However, only one day of the year is National Coffee Day,” said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Danone North America. “In celebration of National Coffee Day, we’re accelerating beyond the traditional free cup of coffee, offering fans a chance to win a brand-new car and a year’s supply of coffee* to enjoy the sweet taste of International Delight Iced Coffee on-the-go. Just like our canned iced coffee, which brings coffee lovers a sweet escape anytime and anywhere, we hope this sweepstakes adds delight to our fans’ daily grind.”

Whether you’re living life in the fast lane, sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic, or taking a moment for yourself in a parking lot, International Delight Iced Coffee can be a total day-changer. A few sweet sips can add delight to your daily grind on-the-go. International Delight Iced Coffee cans are made with real milk and cream and available in five delicious flavors, including fan favorite International Delight REESE’S Iced Coffee, created in partnership with the #1 selling candy franchise in the U.S.1, and International Delight OREO® Iced Coffee which has been created in partnership with AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE®. We also carry delicious Caramel Macchiato, Mocha and Vanilla.

International Delight Iced Coffee cans are available at select convenience, grocery and dollar stores nationwide in 15-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $2.68. If you’re looking for something all iced, all day, use our store locator to find International Delight Iced Coffee near you: www.internationaldelight.com/where-to-buy. They’ll take your day from zero to sixty!

*One year’s worth of product awarded in Sponsor’s sole discretion as actual product & coupons, valued at $978.20 and based on one can per day for 365 days. No Purchase or Scan Necessary. Open to legal residents of contiguous US/DC (excluding AK, CT, NJ, NV, HI, TN, and WI), who are at least 18+ & age of majority. Begins 8:00AM ET on 9/29/2024; ends 11:59PM ET on 11/10/2024. For Official Rules, visit InternationalDelightCarSweeps.com.

1Source: Circana data; 2024 YTD weeks ending 6/30/24

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression, and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Flavor Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion, and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.