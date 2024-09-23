TOM SEGURA To Bring ‘Come Together’ Comedy Tour To Madison Square Garden On March 29th, 2025!

Today one of the biggest touring comedians Tom Segura, announced his new global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together is coming to New York City, NY at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Tickets will be available via presale on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, September 27 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com. Ticket information can be found at TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR.

His previous world tour, I’m Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows. Segura is bringing his highly anticipated new hour of comedy to over 40 cities with the first leg of The Come Together tour.

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit: https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support—its efforts like this that make World Central Kitchen’s work possible. Whether we’re responding to a hurricane, wildfire, or humanitarian crisis, we are grateful to be fueled by people who share in our belief that a hot meal is so much more than just food…it’s hope and a sign that you aren’t alone. Gracias, Tom!” – Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

ABOUT TOM SEGURA

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in comedy. He recently kicked off his highly-anticipated new hour of comedy with the first leg of the COME TOGETHER tour in Honolulu, HI. This tour comes off the heels of his highly successful world tour, I’M COMING EVERYWHERE WORLD TOUR, where he performed over 300 shows.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I’D LIKE TO PLAY ALONE, PLEASE to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “…having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that reach over 22 million people. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include: Workaholics, Happy Endings, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, and How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter).

When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast, he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.