JOHN OLIVER and SETH MEYERS Extend ‘IN RESIDENCY’ Dates Into 2025 Due To Demand

Emmy Award-winning late night hosts and comedians John Oliver and Seth Meyers have officially announced the extension of their 2023-2024 residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre with new shows added for 2025 due to incredible fan demand. The John Oliver & Seth Meyers: In Residency 2025 dates kick off on Sunday, January 19 and include five Sunday shows at the Beacon, concluding May 18.

The ‘In Residency’ dates first began in August 2023 and continued with multiple sold-out shows throughout 2024. There are three remaining 2024 dates taking place this year with limited tickets available at livenation.com.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presales beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 27 at 10am ET at livenation.com.

JOHN OLIVER & SETH MEYERS: IN RESIDENCY 2025 DATES

Sun Jan 19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sun Mar 30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sun Apr 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sun May 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

ABOUT JOHN OLIVER

John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

On occasional breaks from television, Oliver returns to his first love of stand-up, performing to sold-out venues around the world.

From 2006 to 2013, Oliver was a correspondent on the multi-award winning The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, guest-hosting the show for two months during Stewart’s absence in 2013.

Prior to this, he starred in his first stand-up special John Oliver: Terrifying Times before going on to host four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central, John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show. Until 2015 he also co-hosted the weekly satirical podcast The Bugle.

Oliver voices the character Zazu in the Disney film The Lion King, following previous guest roles including Paramount’s Wonder Park, Danger Mouse, Community, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, The Detour, and Rick & Morty.

ABOUT SETH MEYERS

Seth Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer, New York Times best-selling author and host of NBC’s critically acclaimed series “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Meyers began his television career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 where he served as a cast member for 13 seasons, head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight seasons.

In 2019, he released his debut standup special, “Lobby Baby,” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

His children’s book, “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared,” was released in 2022 and he currently co-hosts two podcasts, “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” and “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.”

Meyers performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His second stand-up special will premiere on HBO this October.

