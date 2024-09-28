LET’S START A CULT: Stavros Halkias Shines In First Trailer For His Upcoming Comedy Flick!

The official trailer for Ben Kitnick’s LET’S START A CULT has been released into the wild. The hilarious comedy throwback starring renowned comedian Stavros Halkias (Netflix’s Fat Rascal), Wes Haney (Netflix’s The Characters: Tim Robinson), Eric Rahill (FX’s The Bear), Katy Fullan (HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Daniel Simonsen (BBC’s House of Fools). Dark Sky Films is set to release the film exclusively to theaters on October 25, 2024!

LET’S START A CULT also features cameos from Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl), Joe Pera (Adult Swim’s Joe Pera Talks With You), Tom Papa (Netflix’s Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!), and athlete/actor Phil Brooks (known as WWE’s CM Punk).

Synopsis: Having missed out on his cult’s long-awaited ritual suicide, an obnoxious loser teams up with his bogus ex-messiah to rebuild their doomsday commune. Traveling together through middle America, the constantly-bickering duo induct a military wannabe, a mentally unstable mom, and a mysterious foreign hitchhiker into their cult… but will this family of outcasts fulfill their transcendent destiny, or decide this life might be worth living after all?

THEATER LIST (as of 9/26)

Los Angeles, CA – Harmony Gold

Chicago, IL – Alamo Wrigleyville

Baltimore, MD – The Charles Theater

New York, NY – East Village byA ngelika

ABOUT STAVROS “STAAVY” HALKIAS

Stavros Halkias is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Baltimore, Maryland and currently based in Queens, New York. His latest special Fat Rascal is out now on Netflix. His debut special, Live at the Lodge Room, reached a million views in its first four days and currently sits at over 6.8 million views. In 2023, he was named to Vulture’s list of “Comedians You Should and Will Know,” and identified by GQ as “at the front of a new wave of comedians.” His podcast Stavvy’s World debuted at number three on the iTunes comedy charts and garnered hundreds of thousands of subscribers in its first year. He’s a former co-host and founding member of the popular podcast Cum Town, which ran from 2016 to 2022 and was recently featured in Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi series Command Z. Halkias is also an accomplished model, walking in Kid Super’s Paris fashion week show in 2023 where Vogue described him as “the plus-est of plus size models”. His goal is to get just famous enough to buy his mother a nice homeand then quit show business to open a surf and turf restaurant in East Baltimore.