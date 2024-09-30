MAYA HAWKE To Release ‘Clipped Wings’ EP On October 4th — Listen to New Song “Kamikaze Comic” NOW!

Songwriter, singer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist Maya Hawke is set to drop a brand new EP, entitled Clipped Wings, on Friday, October 4th, via Mom+Pop. Serving as a companion piece to her latest album, Chaos Angel, which was released to acclaim earlier this year, Clipped Wings is a gorgeous four-song collection filled with some of Hawke’s most vulnerable lyrics and compelling songwriting to date.

The EP’s first song, the deliriously fun “Kamikaze Comic,” is available to hear now – CLICK HERE! Clipped Wings was co-written and co-produced by Hawke, along with her longtime collaborators Christian Lee Huston, Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe. – PRE-SAVE CLIPPED WINGS NOW

Says Maya about the new EP:

“I wanted Chaos Angel to be a tight and consistent record. The songs on Clipped Wings were heartbreaking to cut. Some of them I have waited years for you to hear. They are very special to me.

Songs about friendship

Self actualization

Self hatred

And finding balance between what you want and what you want to want.”

In addition to her forthcoming EP, Maya is delighted to announce tour dates for 2025. These shows mark her first full North American tour, and first UK and European shows, since Chaos Angel was released to universal acclaim in May. All dates are listed below.

MAYA HAWKE ON TOUR:

03/10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

03/12 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

03/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

03/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

03/24 – St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

03/25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

03/27 – Toronto, ON – History

03/28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

03/29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

04/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

04/04 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

04/05 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

04/06 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

06/21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

06/23 – Stockholm, SE – Fryshuset Klubben

06/24 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

06/26 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

06/27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

06/29 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

06/30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

07/01 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

07/02 – Paris, FR – Bataclan

07/04 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

07/05 – Zurich, CH – X-TRA

07/06 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

07/08 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 2

07/13 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

07/14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham

07/16 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

07/19 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

07/20 – Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle

07/21 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

07/23 – Dublin, IE – The National Stadium

‘Clipped Wings’ track listing:

Kamikaze Comic You Won’t Feel A Thing Jack London New For No One