RASCAL FLATTS Set To Reunite for 25th Anniversary ‘Life Is a Highway’ Tour

Emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, country music icons and multi-platinum selling act Rascal Flatts will embark on their Life Is A Highway Tour in 2025, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music. Taking care of unfinished business, the trio have plotted a 21-stop tour across the US, produced by Live Nation, delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two decades-long career.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 AM local time, available for purchase HERE.

The group reflected: “In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years. To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we’ve been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we’re ready to get out on the road again. It’s hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much.”

Furthering anticipation for the upcoming tour, Rascal Flatts also shared that they will be inviting Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane to join them across the run. Together, the trio and their fans will reflect on their iconic catalog of hits including “Bless The Broken Road,” “My Wish,” and “What Hurts The Most” – always soulful, engaging and delivered with a positive, universal message – as well as a string of success that continues to place Rascal Flatts among the modern musical elite.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge, autographed, limited-edition tour poster, VIP exclusive gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

2/13 Evansville, IN- Ford Center

2/14 Charleston, WV- Charleston Coliseum

2/15 Grand Rapids, MI- Van Andel Arena

2/22 Durant, OK- Choctaw Grand Theater

2/27 Sioux Falls, SD- Denny Sanford Premier Center

2/28 Green Bay, WI- Resch Center

3/1 Moline, IL- Vibrant Arena

3/6 Columbus, OH- Nationwide Arena

3/7 Toledo, OH- Huntington Center

3/8 Youngstown, OH- Covelli Centre

3/13 Manchester, NH- SNHU Arena

3/14 Uncasville, CT- Mohegan Sun Arena

3/15 Allentown, PA- PPL Center

3/20 Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center Propst Arena*

3/22 Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

3/27 Ft. Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

3/28 Lafayette, LA- CAJUNDOME

3/29 Little Rock, AR- Simmons Bank Arena

4/3 Estero, FL- Hertz Arena

4/4 Orlando, FL- Kia Center

4/5 Jacksonville, FL- Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

* Tickets will be on sale starting Oct. 11 at 10 am local time

About Rascal Flatts

Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern country history, Rascal Flatts are a chart-topping trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Since their founding in 2000, they’ve cemented their place in music history with genre-crossing hits like breakout hit, “Prayin’ for Daylight,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Life Is a Highway.” Together the Grand Ole Opry members have racked up 17 Number One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, and over 12 billion total lifetime streams, with 4.6 billion streams on Spotify alone, while also selling over 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them one of the most awarded country groups of the past two decades. Now emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, the trio is reuniting to take care of unfinished business on their Life Is A Highway Tour in 2025, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music. For more information visit rascalflatts.com.