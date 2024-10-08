THE BOONDOCK SAINTS Returns To Theaters In Celebration of 25th Anniversary!

A cause célèbre that rocked Hollywood upon its release in 1999, writer-director Troy Duffy’s action-thriller THE BOONDOCK SAINTS overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles and became a cult-film sensation that spawned a sequel, a documentary, a planned TV series, and a comic book.

Now, a quarter century after Duffy’s film began its unlikely journey, THE BOONDOCK SAINTS returns to the big screen for the first time in nearly two decades on Thursday, November 7, and Sunday, November 10, as Iconic Events presents the unrated director’s cut of this polarizing, audience-pleasing film in 500 theaters nationwide.

Tickets to this 25th-anniversary cinema presentation of the unrated director’s cut of the iconic cult film, including the special post-film Q&A, can be purchased beginning October 2 at https://www.iconicreleasing.com/events/boondock-saints/tickets/ or at the websites or box offices of participating theaters.

Most importantly, as part of the Q&A, Troy Duffy will update fans on the current status of new projects related to THE BOONDOCK SAINTS.

“When my film was blacklisted by Hollywood, the whole industry wrote it off,” Duffy said, “but then something spectacular happened. A silent explosion on home video occurred and people found it, loved it and turned Boondock Saints into the highest-grossing cult classic in the last 25 years. It is genuinely astonishing how passionate the film’s fans are. And this 25th anniversary presentation is the first time many of them will be able to see it on the big screen!”

THE BOONDOCK SAINTS stars Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead, American Gangster) and Sean Patrick Flannery (The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Nefarious) as brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus who turn into violent vigilantes on a mission to rid Boston of underworld crime. Four-time Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man, The Florida Project) and BAFTA recipient Billy Connolly (Brave, Mrs. Brown) also star in the film, which stunned the industry by becoming a runaway hit when it was named a “Blockbuster Exclusive” in the pre-streaming days — attaining a popularity and notoriety that haven’t waned in more than 25 years.

Even before the global ubiquity of the Internet, THE BOONDOCK SAINTS was a fan-fueled film that showcased the enormous power of audiences to drive a film to word-of-mouth success. The movie’s critical response paled in comparison to audience appreciation, as indicated by the 91% “Popcornmeter” score the film has generated—with more than a quarter of a million ratings by movie lovers—versus its 26% score from critics.

