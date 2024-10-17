Puffin Brings the Iconic Style of Peanut’s Charlie Brown to Drinkwear!

Puffin Drinkwear, a brand founded around the campfire with the belief that drinks could both be wrapped in fashion and stay cold, today introduces the Puffin x Peanuts Charlie Brown hoodie to its line of coveted drinkwear.

We all know Charlie Brown to be a dear friend and loyal to the Peanuts gang, and most of all to his dog Snoopy. And there’s no Charlie Brown and his quirky character traits without the signature yellow and black zigzag sweater. It is this sweater that Puffin has sewn together in the form of a hoodie, bringing a new level of style and cold retention to your canned or bottled drinks.

While the Charlie Brown hoodie brings the iconic yellow and black sweater to life, it also has a premium liner that not only benefits the drink but also your grip, functioning drawstrings, and a patented rubberized base for added stability and keep your drink from toppling over.

This limited edition Puffin x Peanuts Charlie Brown hoodie collab brings deep nostalgia to any gathering, and the introduction of the new drinkwear comes at a perfect time for the season and celebrating the holidays with Charlie Brown and the gang.

A perfect gift, the new Puffin x Charlie Brown hoodie is available today at puffindrinkwear.com for $24.95.

Puffin x Charlie Brown Hoodie:

Quintessential yellow and black zigzag pattern sweater…in hoodie form Premium Liner – More durable, better feel Functioning Hoodie Drawstrings – Cinch ‘em up for maximum coziness Usable Stash Pocket – For your stuff Rubberized Base – More stability with a non-slip surface Fits well – 12oz cans and 16oz tall cans



About Puffin Drinkwear:

Puffin was born in Bend, Oregon in 2019, sitting around the campfire. Founder Tyrone Hazen was sitting with friends, celebrating good times, with drinks in hand, and as the fire roared Hazen found himself with a common dilemma: how to keep his beer cold and his hands toasty. Without hesitation, a friend ripped off a piece of his sleeping bag and handed it over. Then the stars aligned to create what we like to call The Moment and the question that formed Puffin: “Wouldn’t it be rad if my beer bottle had its own sleeping bag?” And with it, we created a whole new way to keep your drinks cold and look good doing it. You might call it magic. We call it Drink Wear! https://puffindrinkwear.com.





