DAVE CHAPPELLE + KILLER MIKE Announce Dates For 2024 ‘STILL TALKIN THAT SH*T!’ Tour

Comedic powerhouse Dave Chappelle and influential rap legend Killer Mike with the Mighty Midnight Revival announced their co-headlining 2024 tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 7-city tour featuring a fusion of music and comedy across a joint set kicks off on November 15 at Fox Theatre in Detroit making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up in Long Beach at Long Beach Terrace Theater on Nov 24.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available through a general onsale beginning on Friday, October 25 at 12PM local time at ticketmaster.com.

DAVE CHAPPELLE + KILLER MIKE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 18 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Wed Nov 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 21 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Nov 24 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show,” comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020, and most recently in 2023 with “What’s in a Name.” In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host “The Midnight Miracle,” a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.

ABOUT KILLER MIKE

Killer Mike gets recognized as many things – a rapper, an entrepreneur, and for his widely lauded advocacy work on political and social causes – which yielded him Billboard’s inaugural 2020 Change Maker Award. Most recently his critically lauded 2023 album MICHAEL earned him three Grammy Awards (Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song & Performance for “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”) and BET’s Album of the Year award for its complex portrait of Black southern masculinity. The album’s touring cycle has brought him everywhere from a six show residency at NYC’s legendary Blue Note Jazz Club to a landmark performance at The Kennedy Center backed by the National Symphony Orchestra. While Killer Mike has been an active solo artist for over 20 years, he is also widely renowned as half of the popular hip-hop duo Run The Jewels with his partner in rhyme EL-P. The duo have released four albums including 2020’s RTJ4, which soared to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and was met with unanimous acclaim, including the #1 spot on NME’s Best 50 Albums of 2020 list. Killer Mike also counts several acting credits to his name, including appearances in Baby Driver, Idlewild, Ozark, and Billions, and hosts the Emmy Award winning PBS show Love & Respect with Killer Mike.