“Leeloo Dallas Multi Pass.” — THE FIFTH ELEMENT Returns This November In Celebration of 25th Anniversary!

“Leeloo Dallas Multi Pass.” — Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with Columbia Pictures’ Oscar®-nominated “The Fifth Element”—returning to theaters nationwide on November 17 and 20.

Bruce Willis stars as Korben Dallas, a New York cab driver-turned-unlikely hero in this timeless story about love and survival set in the 23rd century. The acclaimed director of such films as Lucy, La Femme Nikita and Leon: The Professional brings to life a future world in which humanity has wandered out among the stars, spreading the life-energy of the universe and further agitating the dark force—whose time to strike back occurs only once every 5,000 years, when a doorway between the parallel dimensions briefly opens. That time is now, and Zorg (Academy Award®-winning?actor Gary Oldman), the agent of darkness, intends to take advantage of it. Humanity’s hopes may lie with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who represents the fifth element, the life force. Leeloo holds unimaginable powers, but she needs help, found in the unwitting Korben. Nothing less than the future of the universe is in their hands.

Each screening features an exclusive introduction by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, exploring the continued influence of this landmark sci-fi fable.