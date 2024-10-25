THE HAUNT Strikes Again with Fiery New Single ‘Bad Omen’

Ever-evolving rockers The Haunt, comprised of siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Haunt [vocals, guitar, production], dance with calamity in their latest hard-hitting single “Bad Omen.” Listen HERE.

“‘Bad Omen’ is what it feels like to finally not give a f”ck. It all vanishes and you don’t care anymore! It’s really freeing to embrace all the weird messed up parts of yourself and finally feel at peace with your chaos,” states The Haunt.

“Bad Omen” follows the toxic relationship anthems “New Addiction” and “Can People Really Change?,” featuring MISSIO, as well as the powerful single “Masochistic Lovers” featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate. Stay tuned for more details on The Haunt’s forthcoming album by following the band on socials.

To celebrate the single release, The Haunt announces headline shows in NYC, LA and Chicago starting January 18th. Catch the band performing music off their forthcoming album live for the first time. Tickets for The Haunt’s energetic live show are available to purchase HERE.

The Haunt Headline Tour Dates:

January 18 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

January 23 – Chicago, IL – The Joint

January 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge (early show)

MORE ON THE HAUNT

At 12-years-old, Anastasia started to play gigs while collaborating with her brother Max. Together, they launched The Haunt in 2018. They gained traction with the fan favorite “Cigarettes & Feelings,” and again in 2021 with “Love You Better” off the Social Intercourse EP. Along the way, they shared stages with Palaye Royale, The Hu, The Struts, Filter, and more. 2023’s Dead On Arrival EP received praise from Substream, stating how “the band is coming into their own and creating a safe space for their fans with their powerful messages.” Throughout 2023, they carefully assembled what would become Do No Resuscitate, which was released April 2024 to rave reviews from the likes of Outburn, Cryptic Rock, and Distorted Sound, just to name a few. Now, the band is trudging ahead with a heavier sound and a new batch of music.

